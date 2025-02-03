Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to dress up.
If date night calls for a new dress, consider how you want the dress to work into your everyday wardrobe. A long-sleeved, deep red sweater dress can be dressed up with sparkling jewelry and heels or made more casual with a blazer and ballet flats for the office.
A dress with heart prints or bow details may be more niche, but if it speaks to your personal style, try accessorizing it with your closet staples for a versatile look.
To help you find your perfect Valentine's Day date night dress, we're rounding up options at every price point, starting at under $50.
There's a PRETTYGARDEN pink floral dress at Amazon that you can wear now and into the spring. Accessorize with pointed slingbacks for Valentine's Day or with strappy sandals come warm weather.
At Revolve, a simple T-shirt style Lovers and Friends dress may be the more casual option you're looking for. Style it with monochromatic accessories for dinner or wear it with thin-strapped flip flops come summer.
Valentine's Day may be synonymous with red and pink, but that doesn't mean you have to wear it: A chic ivory slip dress with red lipstick is a less direct way to flirt with Valentine's Day fashion.
Check out all of our picks below!
Valentine's Day date night dresses under $50
Valentine's Day date night dresses under $100
Valentine's Day date night dresses under $200
