30 years after her death, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis continues to be one of the most influential fashion figures of all time.
Her classic style and highly imitable looks have caught a fresh wave of fans on social media via TikTok and Instagram, with many influencers rocking her iconic tweed shift dress -- particularly the Tuckernuck version the brand claims it "can't keep in stock."
Other retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch and Amazon have their own versions of the trend in stock, all in keeping with the fabrics and silhouettes popularized by the stylish former First Lady and at different price points to suit a variety of shopping budgets.
Whether you want to spend or save, check out all three versions below alongside some chic shoe selections to complete the look!
Jackie O. dresses
Red Tweed Jackie Dress
The classic that immediately brings Jackie O. to mind is a textured tweed fabric with goldtone buttons and a braided neckline. It's machine washable and comes in 13 sophisticated colors in sizes XXS to XXXL.
- $268
- Tuckernuck
The A&F Mara Tweed Vest Mini Dress
In similar fashion, this Abercrombie & Fitch vest dress is made from sophisticated and soft tweed but with a v-shaped neckline and shorter cut for a more youthful look. It comes in four colorways in sizes XXS to XXL.
- $90
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Womens Tweed Jackie Dress Elegant Crew Neck Short Sleeve Button Bodycon Mini Dress
Similar to the first option, this budget-conscious option has a braided neckline and goldtone buttons to complement its timeless shape. It's hand-wash only, but there are 15 color options with sizes XS to XL available.
- $48.99
- Amazon
Shoes to pair with the dress
Vince Camuto Women's Quinley Ankle Boot
Go for a mod, sixties-inspired look with a silver, kitten-heeled bootie like the Quinley.
- $151
- $159
- Amazon
Mod Mesh Blush mules
A pointed pump like this is chic and minimal like the Jackie O. dress, and it can elongate the line of the leg.
- $99.95
- Steve Madden
Vince Camuto Women's Hamden Pump
For a more colorful option that still offers height and elongation, try this floral pumps from Vince Camuto.
- $74.99
- Amazon