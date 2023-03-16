On Thursday, Revolve and JLO Jennifer Lopez launched a shoe collaboration, offering a 16-piece collection of footwear fit for both everyday wear and special occasions.

The collection includes everything from platform shoes to kitten heels, embellished boots and more.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Revolve
Photo courtesy of Revolve
Photo courtesy of Revolve

"Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez," Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, said in a press release.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Revolve
Photo courtesy of Revolve
Photo courtesy of Revolve

In a post on Instagram announcing her collection, Lopez wrote simply, "I love shoes!!!!"

Check out our picks from the collection below!

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bronx Bootie
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bronx Bootie

Price: $205   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jones Sandal
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jones Sandal

Price: $145   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal

Price: $160   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Beverly Platform Heel
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Beverly Platform Heel

Price: $180   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Metro Mule
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Metro Mule

Price: $145   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Madison Heels
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Madison Heels

Price: $170   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Avenue Sandal
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Avenue Sandal

Price: $175   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal

Price: $150   From: Revolve

Shop Now

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal

Price: $160   From: Revolve

Shop Now