On Thursday, Revolve and JLO Jennifer Lopez launched a shoe collaboration, offering a 16-piece collection of footwear fit for both everyday wear and special occasions.

The collection includes everything from platform shoes to kitten heels, embellished boots and more.

"Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez," Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, said in a press release.

In a post on Instagram announcing her collection, Lopez wrote simply, "I love shoes!!!!"

Check out our picks from the collection below!

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bronx Bootie Price: $205 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jones Sandal Price: $145 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal Price: $160 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Beverly Platform Heel Price: $180 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Metro Mule Price: $145 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Madison Heels Price: $170 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Avenue Sandal Price: $175 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal Price: $150 • From: Revolve Shop Now

