Skims has officially dropped its latest collection, Smooth Lounge, and we're certainly not sitting this one out.
Products are available in three colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.
The pieces are made with a polished jersey fabric to hug curves and feature on-trend cut-outs. "So you can be out the door in five looking fabulous," Skims wrote in an email to customers.
The Smooth Lounge collection includes a low-back halter dress which we see styled with a pair of over-the-knee boots or a pointed-toe heel. Add gold jewelry and you're ready for a night out.
The collection also includes a long sleeve open-back dress, an off-the-shoulder dress, and the brand's popular slip dress style, now with a low back.
Shop the collection below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE OPEN RACERBACK DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE LOW BACK CAMI DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE LOW BACK KEYHOLE DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE LOW BACK HALTER DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE LONG SLEEVE OPEN BACK DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE CREW NECK SLEEVELESS DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SMOOTH LOUNGE CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE DRESS