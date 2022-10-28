Skims has officially dropped its latest collection, Smooth Lounge, and we're certainly not sitting this one out.

Kim Kardashian's clothing, shapewear and loungewear brand launched the new collection -- which includes eight "slinkier alternatives to [their] viral Soft Lounge dresses," according to the company's Instagram -- on Friday.

Products are available in three colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.

The pieces are made with a polished jersey fabric to hug curves and feature on-trend cut-outs. "So you can be out the door in five looking fabulous," Skims wrote in an email to customers.

The Smooth Lounge collection includes a low-back halter dress which we see styled with a pair of over-the-knee boots or a pointed-toe heel. Add gold jewelry and you're ready for a night out.

The collection also includes a long sleeve open-back dress, an off-the-shoulder dress, and the brand's popular slip dress style, now with a low back.

Shop the collection below!

