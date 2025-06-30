KitchenAid has released its latest countertop appliance, the Pure Power Blender, and the innovations are a dream for chefs of any skill level.
One major change is the inclusion of a heat release vented lid, which allows steam to escape when it's time to blend up your favorite roasted veggies for hearty soups and stews. This protects you from hot mixtures building pressure and exploding when it's time to remove the lid, preventing potentially dangerous and painful burns.
The brand also had safety in mind when considering the blades: They're asymmetrical and remain stationary in the BPA-free jar so you can leave them in place for cleaning.
KitchenAid's most exciting upgrade with the Pure Power blender, however, is the precision control that eschews simply having traditional presets for an adjustable knob that allows the user to increase or decrease the speed and power based on the beverage, dip or food they're trying to make.
For example, you can achieve the creamiest smoothie possible when cranking up the power, or you can bring it back down to lower speeds for a chunky salsa or chutney recipe.
To celebrate this innovation, KitchenAid teamed up with an unexpected partner: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Logan Bearden, who recently drove the brand's red and white No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro for the Joey Gase Motorsports team during the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway on June 21.
Bearden and KitchenAid's Chad Ries, global brand marketing director at KitchenAid Small Appliances, chatted with "GMA" about how the partnership came about.
"We thought, 'This blender is like anything else we've done,' right?" Ries said. "With the precision speed control, the Pure Power name and the 1700 peak watts, we really need to have something that's a little unconventional. The DNA of this product and the DNA of NASCAR really marry each other so well."
For Bearden, it was not only an easy choice to work with the brand, but one that made a particular member of his family very happy.
"When I called my mom and said, 'Hey, we got KitchenAid on the car!' she was stoked," the Texan driver exclaimed. "Every appliance she has is actually KitchenAid, and that not just me bluffing! I asked her, and she said, 'My entire kitchen is decked out in KitchenAid.' So I can't thank them enough. This has been really fun."
Countless cooking enthusiasts like Bearden's mother count themselves among the army of KitchenAid collectors.
"KitchenAid as a brand is really known across the country -- so many consumers have it," Ries said. "And I don't think there's any sport that better exemplifies the intersection of America and how many use the KitchenAid brand, as well as how many know and love NASCAR. We always knew that was a natural fit with this product."
The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is priced at $129.99 and comes in four colorways -- Black Matte, Empire Red, Matte Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White -- so it's perfect for complementing your kitchen setup or gifting your favorite KitchenAid collector. Continue reading to shop for your own.
