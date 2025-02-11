By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Fans of LANEIGE's beloved lip masks take note: The brand's new Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum is here.
The lip serum is "a nourishing, tinted Korean lip serum with donut-inspired shades and flavors for visibly plump lips with a buildable high-shine finish," according to its product description on Sephora. Shades include Sugar Glaze, a nude beige; Chocolate Frosting, a warm brown; Cinnamon Sugar, a mauve pink; and Peach Glaze, a peachy coral.
The Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum joins existing LANEIGE lip treatments like the Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm as the ideal addition to your winter skin care kit. While you're shopping, pick up LANEIGE's limited-edition Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set for a Galentine's or Valentine's Day gift.