When Build-A-Bear first released the adorable Mothman plush back in June, it sold out within just a few hours thanks to cult popularity of West Virginia's most famous and beloved winged cryptid.
The company has since restocked the collectible cutie in his unadorned plush version, as well as in a bundle pack with a complete outfit featuring a shirt with the phrase, "The man. The moth. The legend," and a sporty pair of kicks. You can also buy the shirt separately if you already own him!
And joining him in what Build-A-Bear is calling the Lovable Legends collection is an already out-of-stock Gargoyle, whose upturned smile could melt hearts of stone, as well as a charming Yeti who arrives just in time for winter. A coordinating line of add-ons is also available to dress up these friends, from a bandana that says "Legend" to Fair Isle overalls that fit a variety of the company's other creatures.
Whether you're buying for yourself or the cryptid enthusiast on your holiday list, keep scrolling to shop these adorable monsters!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Build-A-Bear Lovable Legends
Gargoyle Teddy Bear (Sign up to be notified)
While this irresistble little guy is already sold out online, you can click through to sign up to be notified when he returns.
- $28
- Build-A-Bear