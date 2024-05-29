Happy National Flip Flop Day!
Different versions of flip-flops have been around for thousands of years, and these sandals are still a popular footwear choice for many — especially during the spring and summer months.
Traditionally designed with a flat sole and strap between the big and second toes, the most popular flip-flops are typically made of lightweight materials such as foam or rubber.
Whether you're looking for a pair for the beach, pool or a number of other casual settings, there are a number of amazing picks to choose from.
Scroll ahead to see and shop some of the best flip-flops to wear this season and beyond.
Rainbow Sandals Kid's Grombow's Soft Top Rubber w/Neoprene Strap and Backstrap
- $19.99
- Amazon