Need help getting organized? We've got you covered.
Lisa Adams, an organizing expert and the CEO of LA Closet Design, is giving "Good Morning America" tips and tricks for organizing all of your summer bags. Adams shows us how to pack a beach bag, a kids' camp bag, and a carry-on bag, so you can travel a little bit more easily this season.
Continue below to learn more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Packing your beach bag
Start with adding heavy items to the bottom of your bag and lighter, more essential items at the top. Start with a change of clothes at the bottom, then snacks and water bottles, then essentials like sunscreen, your phone and keys.
Keep in mind that multi-functional items will allow you to pack less and get the most out of your beach bag! For example, your favorite beach towel can act as a beach cover-up.
Kids camp bag
First, start off with a bag your kid actually wants to use. Make sure it's durable enough to withstand all activities, whether it's a day at the lake or a hike outdoors. You can also pack it with an Apple AirTag and your contact information for safety.
Another tip? Pencil pouches work as packing cubes for clothes, including a wet swimsuit. Use a bento box for snacks and lunches.
Carry-on bag
Your carry-on bag should be waterproof and expandable, and having wheels makes it all the more easy to transport. To keep it organized, opt for packing cubes and divide your belongings by category: undergarments, tops, accessories, for example. Pack your largest cube first.
Roll your clothes to help save space and reduce wrinkles and bring a refillable water bottle you can also store in your purse or backpack.