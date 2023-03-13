Last night, the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet was overflowing with outstanding fashion moments.

From Eva Longoria's all-out white glam to Dwayne Johnson's sleek pink satin suit jacket, Hollywood pulled out all of its statement-making pieces to celebrate the big night.

While you might think some looks are more aspirational than attainable, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto hit Macy’s to create looks inspired by some of our favorite trends.

Scroll down to check them out!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cara Delevingne

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's 16" Crystal Collar Necklace Price : $17.25 • 50% Savings Macy's Original: $34.50 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Stephanie Hsu

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eva Longoria

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dwyane Johnson

Carlos Barria/Reuters Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the award for Animated Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's BAR III Men's Slim-Fit Wool Sharkskin Double Breasted Suit Jacket Price : $212.50 • 50% Savings Macy's Original: $425 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's Men's Slim-Fit Wool Suit Pants, Created for Macy's Price : $70 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $175 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK