Last night, the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet was overflowing with outstanding fashion moments.

MORE: Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling and more stars shine in white dresses at the 2023 Oscars

From Eva Longoria's all-out white glam to Dwayne Johnson's sleek pink satin suit jacket, Hollywood pulled out all of its statement-making pieces to celebrate the big night.

While you might think some looks are more aspirational than attainable, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto hit Macy’s to create looks inspired by some of our favorite trends.

Scroll down to check them out!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cara Delevingne

PHOTO: Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
XSCAPE Women&#39;s Floral-Sleeve One-Shoulder Gown
Macy&#39;s

XSCAPE Women's Floral-Sleeve One-Shoulder Gown

Price: $279   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
16&#34; Crystal Collar Necklace
Macy&#39;s

16" Crystal Collar Necklace

Price: $17.25 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $34.50
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Silver-Tone Crystal &#38; Imitation Pearl Ivy Statement Stud Earrings
Macy&#39;s

Silver-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Ivy Statement Stud Earrings

Price: $29.50   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Nolino Beaded Bow T-Strap Dress Sandals
Macy&#39;s

Women's Nolino Beaded Bow T-Strap Dress Sandals

Price: $89.50   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Stephanie Hsu

PHOTO: Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Juniors&#39; Strapless Tiered-Ruffle-Trim Mesh Gown
Macy&#39;s

Juniors' Strapless Tiered-Ruffle-Trim Mesh Gown

Price: $159   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GIVENCHY Pavé &#38; Colored Stone Drop Earrings
Macy&#39;s

GIVENCHY Pavé & Colored Stone Drop Earrings

Price: $48   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals
Macy&#39;s

Women's Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals

Price: $129   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Eva Longoria

PHOTO: Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
B DARLIN Juniors&#39; Sequined Bodycon Mini Dress
Macy&#39;s

B DARLIN Juniors' Sequined Bodycon Mini Dress

Price: $79   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Juniors&#39; Sequined Bodycon Low-Back Mini Dress
Macy&#39;s

Juniors' Sequined Bodycon Low-Back Mini Dress

Price: $79   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals
Macy&#39;s

Women's Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals

Price: $129   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GIVENCHY Crystal Star Cluster Stud Earrings
Macy&#39;s

GIVENCHY Crystal Star Cluster Stud Earrings

Price: $38   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Dwyane Johnson

PHOTO: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the award for Animated Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the award for Animated Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Shop the look:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BAR III Men&#39;s Slim-Fit Wool Sharkskin Double Breasted Suit Jacket
Macy&#39;s

BAR III Men's Slim-Fit Wool Sharkskin Double Breasted Suit Jacket

Price: $212.50 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $425
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Spread Collar Herringbone Dress Shirt
Macy&#39;s

Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Spread Collar Herringbone Dress Shirt

Price: $79.50   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Slim-Fit Wool Suit Pants, Created for Macy&#39;s
Macy&#39;s

Men's Slim-Fit Wool Suit Pants, Created for Macy's

Price: $70 60% SavingsMacy's

Original: $175
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Millard Mini-Print Bow Tie &#38; Pocket Square Set
Macy&#39;s

Men's Millard Mini-Print Bow Tie & Pocket Square Set

Price: $55   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Vance Loafer
Macy&#39;s

Men's Vance Loafer

Price: $99.99   From: Macy's

Shop Now