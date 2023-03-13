From Eva Longoria's all-out white glam to Dwayne Johnson's sleek pink satin suit jacket, Hollywood pulled out all of its statement-making pieces to celebrate the big night.
While you might think some looks are more aspirational than attainable, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto hit Macy’s to create looks inspired by some of our favorite trends.
Scroll down to check them out!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Shop the look:
XSCAPE Women's Floral-Sleeve One-Shoulder Gown
16" Crystal Collar Necklace
Price: $17.25 • 50% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $34.50
Silver-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Ivy Statement Stud Earrings
Women's Nolino Beaded Bow T-Strap Dress Sandals
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Shop the look:
Juniors' Strapless Tiered-Ruffle-Trim Mesh Gown
GIVENCHY Pavé & Colored Stone Drop Earrings
Women's Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shop the look:
B DARLIN Juniors' Sequined Bodycon Mini Dress
Juniors' Sequined Bodycon Low-Back Mini Dress
Women's Saralyn Block Heel Evening Sandals
GIVENCHY Crystal Star Cluster Stud Earrings
Dwyane Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the award for Animated Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Shop the look:
BAR III Men's Slim-Fit Wool Sharkskin Double Breasted Suit Jacket
Price: $212.50 • 50% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $425
Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Spread Collar Herringbone Dress Shirt
Men's Slim-Fit Wool Suit Pants, Created for Macy's
Price: $70 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $175
Men's Millard Mini-Print Bow Tie & Pocket Square Set
