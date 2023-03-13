Wondering what the color of the night was for the 2023 Oscars red carpet? Many would agree that bright whites reigned supreme.

From stunning, sparkling ensembles seen on Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis to alluring looks donned by Mindy Kaling and Halle Berry, the dove-toned hue was everywhere this year.

If you're looking for a little inspiration for a wedding or your next all-white party, the Oscars had lots of inspiration.

See how stars stunned in gorgeous white ensembles for Hollywood's biggest night.

Sofia Carson

PHOTO: Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The singer looked like a princess in a beautiful Giambattista Valli gown paired with Chopard jewels.

Jamie Lee Curtis

PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Oscar winner dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Mindy Kaling

PHOTO: Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaling turned heads in a custom Vera Wang dress that featured a sheer midriff panel. She later changed into a black version of the dress for the TV presentation.

Eva Longoria

PHOTO: Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Longoria was hard to miss in a sparkling dress that included a deep-V neckline from Zuhair Muhrad's spring/summer 2023 couture collection.

Ariana DeBose

PHOTO: Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
DeBose lit up this year's champagne carpet in a custom Atelier Versace dress. She completed the look with DeBeers jewelry.

Florence Pugh

PHOTO: Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Pugh was a showstopper in a strapless Valentino taffeta dress that included black shorts and black platform heels.

Emily Blunt

PHOTO: Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The actress turned heads in a striking white Valentino dress. She set the look off with pink drop earrings.

Halle Berry

PHOTO: Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Berry was stunning in a white Tamara Ralph gown that included sparkling floral adornments near the neckline and a high leg slit.

Michelle Williams

PHOTO: Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Williams went with a gorgeous white gown that included a dazzling sheer cape by Chanel Couture. Her look was complete with Tiffany & Co. jewels and striking red lips.

Michelle Yeoh

PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Yeoh wore a beautiful feathered gown designed by Christian Dior Couture.

Ana de Armas

PHOTO: Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The actress wore a sparkling Louis Vuitton dress that included gorgeous layered ruffles.