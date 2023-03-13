Wondering what the color of the night was for the 2023 Oscars red carpet? Many would agree that bright whites reigned supreme.

From stunning, sparkling ensembles seen on Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis to alluring looks donned by Mindy Kaling and Halle Berry, the dove-toned hue was everywhere this year.

If you're looking for a little inspiration for a wedding or your next all-white party, the Oscars had lots of inspiration.

See how stars stunned in gorgeous white ensembles for Hollywood's biggest night.

Sofia Carson

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

The singer looked like a princess in a beautiful Giambattista Valli gown paired with Chopard jewels.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The Oscar winner dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Kaling turned heads in a custom Vera Wang dress that featured a sheer midriff panel. She later changed into a black version of the dress for the TV presentation.

Eva Longoria

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Longoria was hard to miss in a sparkling dress that included a deep-V neckline from Zuhair Muhrad's spring/summer 2023 couture collection.

Ariana DeBose

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

DeBose lit up this year's champagne carpet in a custom Atelier Versace dress. She completed the look with DeBeers jewelry.

Florence Pugh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Pugh was a showstopper in a strapless Valentino taffeta dress that included black shorts and black platform heels.

Emily Blunt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

The actress turned heads in a striking white Valentino dress. She set the look off with pink drop earrings.

Halle Berry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Berry was stunning in a white Tamara Ralph gown that included sparkling floral adornments near the neckline and a high leg slit.

Michelle Williams

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Williams went with a gorgeous white gown that included a dazzling sheer cape by Chanel Couture. Her look was complete with Tiffany & Co. jewels and striking red lips.

Michelle Yeoh

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Yeoh wore a beautiful feathered gown designed by Christian Dior Couture.

Ana de Armas

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.