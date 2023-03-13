Wondering what the color of the night was for the 2023 Oscars red carpet? Many would agree that bright whites reigned supreme.
From stunning, sparkling ensembles seen on Eva Longoria and Jamie Lee Curtis to alluring looks donned by Mindy Kaling and Halle Berry, the dove-toned hue was everywhere this year.
If you're looking for a little inspiration for a wedding or your next all-white party, the Oscars had lots of inspiration.
See how stars stunned in gorgeous white ensembles for Hollywood's biggest night.
Sofia Carson
The singer looked like a princess in a beautiful Giambattista Valli gown paired with Chopard jewels.
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Oscar winner dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling turned heads in a custom Vera Wang dress that featured a sheer midriff panel. She later changed into a black version of the dress for the TV presentation.
Eva Longoria
Longoria was hard to miss in a sparkling dress that included a deep-V neckline from Zuhair Muhrad's spring/summer 2023 couture collection.
Ariana DeBose
DeBose lit up this year's champagne carpet in a custom Atelier Versace dress. She completed the look with DeBeers jewelry.
Florence Pugh
Pugh was a showstopper in a strapless Valentino taffeta dress that included black shorts and black platform heels.
Emily Blunt
The actress turned heads in a striking white Valentino dress. She set the look off with pink drop earrings.
Halle Berry
Berry was stunning in a white Tamara Ralph gown that included sparkling floral adornments near the neckline and a high leg slit.
Michelle Williams
Williams went with a gorgeous white gown that included a dazzling sheer cape by Chanel Couture. Her look was complete with Tiffany & Co. jewels and striking red lips.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh wore a beautiful feathered gown designed by Christian Dior Couture.
Ana de Armas
The actress wore a sparkling Louis Vuitton dress that included gorgeous layered ruffles.