Want an Oscar-worthy look for less?
Ahead of the 2025 Oscars, we're creating four looks inspired by Oscar nominees with the help of style expert Lilliana Vazquez.
We're drawn to everything from Demi Moore's striking color choices in "The Substance" to the soft textures and neutral tones Zendaya wears in "Dune 2."
To emulate Moore's character wardrobe, shop primary colors and look to color-blocking for a bold look, Vazquez says. Alternatively try draped styles in earth tones and add structure with accessories for a "Dune"-esque ensemble.
Dress like Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" with a striped jacket, relaxed, vintage-inspired denim and a textured polo.
"Wicked" costumes have inspired many fashion moments and collections since the film's release, so we've put together a look we think is Elphaba Thropp-approved.
Here, Vazquez recommends opting for a black pant and jacket with fringe and feather details to add texture.
Continue below to shop.
Zendaya
ASOS DESIGN high neck draped bodice asymmetric maxi dress with cut out in taupe
- $89.99
- ASOS
Demi Moore
ASOS DESIGN asymmetric satin dress with ruffle detail in dark purple
- $52.50
- $69.99
- ASOS