Timothée Chalamet used his recent acceptance speech at the SAG Awards to declare he wanted to be "one of the greats" in acting, an accomplishment he's clearly on his way to achieving whether he wins the best actor Academy Award for his turn as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" or not.
But he's also already one of the greats in another realm: Red carpet fashion.
The 29-year-old actor has never shied away from experimenting with fun, inventive menswear for public appearances, and we've rounded up a walk down memory lane to show you some of the best looks from his style history.
2025 SAG Awards
We'll kick things off with that recent SAG win, where the actor whipped out a cool, black leather suit brightened up with a lime green button-down and bolo tie.
2025 BAFTA Awards
Chalamet went for a classic black suit for the BAFTAs in Feburary, but added a unique twist with a cropped, double-breasted jacket.
'A Complete Unknown' premiere in Berlin
To celebrate Valentine's Day during his Feb. 14 appearance at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, Chalamet wore head-to-toe soft pink and carried a single matching rose for added romance.
'A Complete Unknown' photo call in Berlin
Before he changed into the pink look above, Chalamet showed up to a photo call in a casual jeans and hoodie look accented with one of the hottest trends of the 2000s that's been making a huge comeback: The Alexander McQueen skull scarf.
'A Complete Unknown' photo call
This vintage-inspired brown suit with a matching scarf and sunglasses would have worked equally well for a "Dune" red carpet.
'A Complete Unknown' premiere in Italy
An eggplant velvet suit with contrasting stitching and a bright green scarf looked effortless yet bold for an Italian red carpet in January.
'A Complete Unknown' premiere in New York
Proving he's always game to have fun with fashion, Chalamet resurrected a Bob Dylan look from 2003 for the New York premiere of the biopic about the legendary folk singer.
'Bones & All' premiere London
For the "Bones & All" London premiere in 2022, Chalamet showed off a crisp, all-white look with architectural detailing at the lapel that stood in stark contrast to the on-screen gore of the horror-romance film.
'Bones & All' premiere in Venice
At a different red carpet for the film, he pulled out a showstopping, all-red look that glowed under the camera flashes.
'Dune' Venice premiere
Chalamet mostly let his costar, Zendaya, take center stage on the "Dune" red carpet tour, but he still looked chic with a splash of futurism for his appearances.
'Dune 2' premiere Paris premiere
For his second time around as Paul Atreides, Chalamet embraced the sci-fi aesthetic for his red carpet fashion like with this metallic chest plate peekign out from beneath a beautifully tailored black suit.
'Wonka' world premiere in London
Channeling his titular character, the actor donned a purple velvet suit with oversized lapels -- very Gene Wilder-coded -- for the 2023 world premiere of "Wonka."
'Wonka' premiere in Los Angeles
In contrast to the London "Wonka" premiere look, the actor chose an all-black. alligator-embossed leather suit for an LA-cool edge.
'The King' red carpet in Italy
Inspired by the chainmail he donned as the Prince of Wales in 2019 Shakespeare-inspired film "The King," Chalamet donned a shiny, silver suit and light-catching undershirt to walk the red carpet in Venice, Italy.
'Little Women' photo call in London
Chalamet matched the pink carpet back in 2019 when he showed up to a "Little Women" photo call in a baby pink suit accented by a white dress shirt and clean but casual sneakers.
'The French Dispatch' screening in Cannes
Texture and shine have always played a big part in the fashionable actor's repertoire, including with this handsome suit he wore to the screening of "The French Dispatch" at Cannes in 2021.
The 2021 Met Gala
For the biggest night in fashion, Chalamet kept it simple in a white suit with black detailing, white tennis shoes and his signature tousled locks for a casual yet elevated feel.
