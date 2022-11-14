We've got good news: Black Friday sales have already begun at Our Place.

The cookware brand is currently offering up to 30% off sitewide, including markdowns on its bestselling Always Pan as well as 25% off tableware. Plus, get up to $150 off bundles like the Home Cook Duo, which includes The Perfect Pot and Always Pan in whichever colors you choose.

We also have our eyes on the Cast Iron Always Pan, a new take on the brand's original. "Made from heirloom-quality, super-easy-to-care-for enameled cast iron, our newest version of the Always Pan will change the way you cook at home," the product description on the brand's website reads. With the cast iron pan, you can grill, sear, braise, fry, saute and so much more.

There's also the Dinner at Selena's bundle, curated by multihyphenate star Selena Gomez, which includes the Always Pan plus plates and cups for an effortless dinner party.

Check out all of these products and more, below!

Bundles

Our Place Our Place Home Cook Duo Price : $200 • 35% Savings Our Place Original: $310 Shop Now

Our Place Our Place Fully Prepped Bundle Price : $150 • 43% Savings Our Place Original: $265 Shop Now

Cookware

Our Place Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan Price : $105 • 32% Savings Our Place Original: $155 Shop Now

Our Place Our Place Mini Always Pan Price : $75 • 34% Savings Our Place Original: $115 Shop Now

Our Place Our Place Mini Spruce Steamers Price : $33 • 26% Savings Our Place Original: $45 Shop Now

Tableware

Our Place Our Place Night + Day Mugs Price : $41 • 25% Savings Our Place Original: $55 Shop Now

