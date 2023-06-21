After the success of her first collaboration, Selena Gomez is building out her Our Place line for the summer.
According to Our Place, "This new summer collection is a continued celebration of Selena’s cooking journey."
The new launch features two exclusive and limited edition colors -- Cielo and Tierra -- both of which have "never-before-seen gold-brushed accents" that are sure to elevate your kitchen lineup.
As with most of Our Place products, everything in the collection is oven-safe, and multi-functional.
Scroll on to check out the soothing blue and earthy taupe hues now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.