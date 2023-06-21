After the success of her first collaboration, Selena Gomez is building out her Our Place line for the summer.

According to Our Place, "This new summer collection is a continued celebration of Selena’s cooking journey."

The new launch features two exclusive and limited edition colors -- Cielo and Tierra -- both of which have "never-before-seen gold-brushed accents" that are sure to elevate your kitchen lineup.

As with most of Our Place products, everything in the collection is oven-safe, and multi-functional.

Scroll on to check out the soothing blue and earthy taupe hues now.

Always Pan 2.0
Always Pan 2.0

Price: $150   From: Our Place

Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot

Price: $165   From: Our Place

Cookware Set
Cookware Set

Price: $398   From: Our Place

Mini Always Pan
Mini Always Pan

Price: $115   From: Our Place

Mini Perfect Pot
Mini Perfect Pot

Price: $125   From: Our Place

Oven Pan
Oven Pan

Price: $125   From: Our Place

