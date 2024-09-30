Moving can be stressful and often comes with a lot of questions.
How many boxes do I need? How do I pack fragile items?
To answer all of our moving questions, we turned to Najah Ayoub, Founding Executive and Chief Marketing Officer of Piece of Cake Moving.
Scroll down to read Ayoub's answers and shop for helpful packing supplies.
What are your top tips for moving?
The best way to avoid a chaotic move is to create a moving checklist and to start packing early. Go room by room and take this as a chance to declutter. If you haven’t worn that jacket or used that kitchen gadget in over a year, it’s likely time to part ways with it.
You’ll have less to unpack on the other end, too. And remember to label boxes, especially a box of essentials that you’ll need on day one in your new place.
How many boxes do I need?
For a small apartment, you might need 10-15 boxes, but for a large home with three or more bedrooms, you could easily be looking at 50+ boxes. The rule of thumb is a bookcase with three-shelves typically requires 3 boxes, one box per shelf. This is a good guide to estimate how many boxes you’ll need.
What is the best way to pack a moving box?
Packing isn’t just about throwing things in a box, there’s a strategy to it for an easier move. Use quality packing materials and start with packing heavier items like books at the bottom and lighter weight items like pillows on top.
Fill in any gaps with soft items like clothing, towels, or crumpled paper to keep things in place from shifting, especially when it comes to packing fragile items.
What are some essentials I should purchase when moving?
The essentials are simple: sturdy boxes, strong packing tape, plenty of bubble wrap or eco-friendly packing paper, and a thick permanent marker to label everything. If you’ve got a lot of hanging clothes, wardrobe boxes are a game changer and will make packing and unpacking your closet quick, easy, and efficient, while packing stretch wrap and moving blankets are perfect for securing items and furniture.
Just keep in mind that if you’re hiring professionals to handle your move, they’ll likely provide you with all your needed moving supplies.
How should I pack fragile items?
When it comes to fragile items, bubble wrap is a must, but there’s an even easier option: specialized boxes that are designed specifically for breakables like dishware, wine glasses, and other fragile items. These affordable boxes come with dividers that keep everything snug, safe and secure during transport.
They take the guesswork out of packing—no overcrowding or worrying if things will shift. And of course, remember to label boxes as ‘fragile’ to make sure everyone knows these boxes need to be handled with extra care.