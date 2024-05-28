Shop the final days of Petco's dog and cat treats sale on brands like Greenies, Wellness and more
If you have a dog or cat at home and want to stock up on discounted treats, Petco has you covered now through June 1 thanks to their treat sale.
Goodies from beloved pet brands like Greenies, Temptations, Wellness and more are marked down up to 25% so you can buy in bulk and have plenty of tasty snacks on hand for your precious pet that can accommodate their specific favorites and needs: dental chews help keep little teeth clean between vet visits, while live catnip can encourage cats to be extra playful, thus eliminating boredom that can cause deeper issues.
Whatever your treat need, start your shopping at Petco with some top picks below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Dog treats
Greenies Blueberry Flavor Teenie Dog Dental Chews, 12 oz., Count of 43
- $15.29
- $19.99
- Petco
Wellness Old Mother Hubbard Classic Original Assortment Small Oven-Baked Dog Biscuits
- $17.99
- $19.99
- Petco
Fieldcrest Farms Nothin' to Hide Beef Stix Dog Chew, 65 Gram, Pack of 10
- $7.49
- $9.99
- Petco
Nylabone Nutri Dent Limited Ingredients Medium Filet Mignon Dental Chews, 2.3 lb., Pack of 40
- $28.79
- $35.99
- Petco
Cat treats
Temptations Chicken and Dairy Flavor Crunchy and Soft Kitten Treats, 3 oz.
- $2.58
- $3.39
- Petco
Blue Buffalo Blue Wilderness Crunchy Trout Flavor Cat Treats, 2 oz.
- $2.78
- $4.29
- Petco
Inaba Churu Chicken Variety Pack Cat Treats, 25 oz., Count of 50
- $27.71
- $41.99
- Petco