Want to improve the vibes of your backyard now that summer has kicked off?
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has top-notch recommendations to make your outdoor area way more fun for afternoon play dates, weekend BBQs and any other gathering you might enjoy under the sun this season.
From a convenient way to chill your appetizers to ramping up the party with games everyone will love, there are a multitude of ways to ensure you and your family are soaking up every last bit of hot weather.
Keep scrolling to shop these backyard essentials!
Chill those appetizers
Keep your appetizers cool in the heat over a bed of ice. This tray is BPA-free, break resistant and shatterproof, and it's great for indoor or outdoor entertaining.
Elevate your plastic cup
These drinking glasses, like the tray above, are BPA-free and shatterproof, plus they're made from recycled polymer for a super sustainable edge.
TOSSWARE RESERVE 10oz Tumbler - Color Series SET OF 4, Premium Quality, Tritan Dishwasher Safe & Heat Resistant Unbreakable Party Cups
- $30.98
- Amazon
TOSSWARE RESERVE 16oz Stemless Wine - Color Series SET OF 4, Premium Quality, Tritan Dishwasher Safe & Heat Resistant Unbreakable Plastic Drinking Glasses
- $30.98
- Amazon
TOSSWARE RESERVE 9oz Stemless Flute - Color Series SET OF 4, Premium Quality, Tritan Dishwasher Safe & Heat Resistant Unbreakable Plastic Champagne Glasses
- $28.98
- Amazon
Shoo those mosquitoes
Get mosquito protection that works with the Thermacell repeller that protects a 15-foot radius in just 15 minutes. It's safe for people and pets and precisely diffuses repellant so you repel mosquitoes in the air before they have a chance to land on your skin. It's independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety and effectiveness, and it comes with a two-year extended warranty when you register.
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent with 12-Hour Fuel Cartridge and 3 Repellent Mats, Glacial Blue
- $20.97
- Walmart
Giant blocks
These versatile blocks can be used in traditional stacking games, dominoes and even as building blocks for little ones, making them a great addition to the family game collection. They're crafted from high-quality pinewood and come with 54 colorful, sturdy blocks, and their impressive dimensions make them as fun to look at as they are to play with.
Crank that foam!
For an instant party at home, try this super-fun foam machine. It's quick to set up and easy to clean, and all you have to do is add water to have the foam rolling out within minutes. The kit comes with everything you needs from the machine itself to the foam solution.
Little Tikes FOAMO Foam Bubble Machine - Outdoor Party Fun for Kids and Adults with Easy Setup & Cleanup, Hours of Continuous Foam Bubble Making Fun, Hypoallergenic and Non-Toxic
- $239.99
- Walmart
Lounge on this beanbag
Perfect for lounging outdoors or by the pool, this cozy beanbag chair is fade and weather resistant with a childproof zipper and polystyrene bead filling that conforms to your body. You can machine or hose wash it, and if it gets soaked in rain, simply flip it over to let it drain in the sun.