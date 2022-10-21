Did someone say "dinner party?"
There's a major fall sale on the table at Our Place, and we're adding to cart to stock up our kitchens with all the essentials.
That's right -- the Always Pan is now down to $108 in all colors, including the Azul and Rosa pans and pots in partnership with Selena Gomez.
You can also get your hands on a discounted Our Place Mini Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Ovenware Set, Tabletop Set, mugs, knives and more -- all 25% off.
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Always Pan
Price: $108 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $145
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mini Always Pan
Price: $86 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $115
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cast Iron Always Pan
Price: $116 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $155
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Perfect Pot
Pirce: $123 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $165
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mini Perfect Pot
Price: $93 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $125
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ovenware Set
Price: $146 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $195
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Always Pan Duo
Price: $194 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $260
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Home Cook Duo
Price: $231 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $310
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Oven Pan
Price: $93 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $125
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Diwali Fry Set
Price: $45 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $60
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Host With the Most
Price: $130 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $175
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Dinner for Four
Price: $272 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $365
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Tabletop Set
Price: $107 • 26% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $145
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Dinner at Selena's
Price: $182 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $245
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Night + Day Glasses
Price: $37 • 26% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $50
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mug Set
Price: $30 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $40
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everyday Chef’s Knife
Price: $52 • 25% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $70
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Knife Trio
Price: $127 • 94% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $2170
This article was originally published Aug. 30, 2022.