If you're stressed about Thanksgiving meal prep, consider investing in a helpful tool that can help you do it all like the Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker that's currently on sale at Amazon.
This appliance has 10 cooking functions including steaming, pressure cooking, sous vide and searing, allowing you to cook nearly any dish you can dream up for a holiday feast -- especially with a six-quart capacity that lets you cook enough for the whole family. You can create the perfect vegetables, meat or starch dishes all in one, streamlining the entire food preparation process.
There are also over 1,000 cooking presets included in the Smart cooker that make one-touch cooking a breeze, and you can program your favorites for quick reference when you just want something quick and reliable.
A built-in scale also helps you create balanced, delicious meals that come out just right every time thanks to a four Smart sensors that tell you how much liquid or other ingredients you need in your recipe.
Chef iQ's Smart Pressure cooker has nearly 2,400 reviews with an average 4.5-star rating, and you can currently purchase it for $139.99, 30% off the usual price. And if you need it in time for next week's feast, you're in luck! It's available for Prime shipping and can be at your house in a flash.
CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker 10 Cooking Functions & 18 Features, Built-in Scale, 1000+ Presets & Times & Temps w/App for 600+ Foolproof Guided Recipes, Rice & Slow Electric MultiCooker, 6 Qt
- $139.99
- $199.99
- Amazon