Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming to a close, but you still have time to find great offers!

The "Christmas in July" shopping holiday lets Prime members save on everything from laptops, to household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

But some of the best items are less than $25 and we've rounded up several top picks in this price range that you can shop before Prime Day ends.

Scroll down to shop these amazing deals, and be sure to follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter, and on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Tech and electronics

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

Price: $24.99 54% SavingsAmazon

Original: $54.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Basics 15W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad (iPhone 14/13/12/11/X, Samsung) - with USB Cable (No AC Adapter), Black
Amazon

Amazon Basics 15W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad (iPhone 14/13/12/11/X, Samsung) - with USB Cable (No AC Adapter), Black

Price: $13.38 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $17.72
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
iWALK Small Portable Charger 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank Cute Battery Pack
Amazon

iWALK Small Portable Charger 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank Cute Battery Pack

Price: $20.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

Price: $12.99 48% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24.99
Shop Now

Kitchen and home

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable &#38; Cooling - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft - Deep Pockets - Easy Fit - 4 Piece Set - Wrinkle Free - Comfy – White – 4 PC
Amazon

Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft - Deep Pockets - Easy Fit - 4 Piece Set - Wrinkle Free - Comfy – White – 4 PC

Price: $23.98 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths, Ultra Soft Absorbent Quick Drying Dish Towels, 12x12 Inches, 6-Pack, Mixed Color
Amazon

Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths, Ultra Soft Absorbent Quick Drying Dish Towels, 12x12 Inches, 6-Pack, Mixed Color

Price: $11.98 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses, 15 oz, Set of 4, Clear
Amazon

Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses, 15 oz, Set of 4, Clear

Price: $12.88 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.10
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Spinner with Bowl, Colander and Built in draining System for Fresh, Crisp, Clean Salad and Produce, Large 6.6 quart, Green
Amazon

Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Spinner with Bowl, Colander and Built in draining System for Fresh, Crisp, Clean Salad and Produce, Large 6.6 quart, Green

Price: $21.96 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $32.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot and Garlic Chopper With Container
Amazon

Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, Multifunctional 13 in 1 Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot and Garlic Chopper With Container

Price: $22.98 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $32.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid
Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid

Price: $24.50 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother for Lattes
Amazon

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother for Lattes

Price: $9.59 49% SavingsAmazon

Original: $18.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat, Pack of 2
Amazon

Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat, Pack of 2

Price: $10.77 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $17.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Book Vase for Flowers
Amazon

Book Vase for Flowers

Price: $14.99 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $21.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean With Odor Blasters Laundry Detergent 5-IN-1 Power Paks (42CT)
Amazon

Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean With Odor Blasters Laundry Detergent 5-IN-1 Power Paks (42CT)

Price: $6.49 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $9.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent Pods, Mountain, 52 Count
Amazon

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent Pods, Mountain, 52 Count

Price: $16.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters (4 Count)
Amazon

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters (4 Count)

Price: $4.99 39% SavingsAmazon

Original: $8.20
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GLAD ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon (110 Count)
Amazon

GLAD ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon (110 Count)

Price: $19.97 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $23.49
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Dixie Ultra Paper Plates, 10-1/16-inch, Dinner Size Printed Disposable Plate, 172 Count (4 Packs of 43 Plates)
Amazon

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates, 10-1/16-inch, Dinner Size Printed Disposable Plate, 172 Count (4 Packs of 43 Plates)

Price: $21.85 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27.89
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Liberty Classic Bell 1-1/4 in. (32mm) Matte Black Cabinet Knob
Amazon

Liberty Classic Bell 1-1/4 in. (32mm) Matte Black Cabinet Knob

Price: $3.70   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Treva Chemical Free Bug Fan Fly Deterrent with Holographic Blades
Amazon

Treva Chemical Free Bug Fan Fly Deterrent with Holographic Blades

Price: $15.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
addlon 50FT LED Outdoor String Lights with Edison Shatterproof Bulbs, Heavy-Duty and Weatherproof Strand, Commercial Grade Patio Lights, Decorative for Garden or Patio, Black
Amazon

addlon 50FT LED Outdoor String Lights with Edison Shatterproof Bulbs, Heavy-Duty and Weatherproof Strand, Commercial Grade Patio Lights, Decorative for Garden or Patio, Black

Price: $21.58 16% SavingsAmazon

Original: $25.99
Shop Now

For families

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Momcozy Universal Stroller Organizer with Insulated Cup Holder Detachable Phone Bag &#38; Shoulder Strap
Amazon

Momcozy Universal Stroller Organizer with Insulated Cup Holder Detachable Phone Bag & Shoulder Strap

Price: $22.94 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $26.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Fisher-Price Infant Gift Set with Baby&'s First Blocks
Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price Infant Gift Set with Baby&'s First Blocks

Prime Day Deal: $11.49 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SOPPYCID Reusable Water Bomb Balloons
Amazon

SOPPYCID Reusable Water Bomb Balloons

Price: $18.39 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $28.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces
Amazon

School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces

Price: $16.76 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $23.95
Shop Now

Beauty and fashion

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Price: $16.80 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Price: $19.60 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $28
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Amazon

UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner

Price: $24.50 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam | Lightweight, Self-Tanner Foam Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut
Amazon

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam | Lightweight, Self-Tanner Foam Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut

Price: $15.60 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone Tools Guasha Tool for Face Skincare Facial Body Acupuncture Relieve Muscle Tensions Reduce Puffiness
Amazon

rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone Tools Guasha Tool for Face Skincare Facial Body Acupuncture Relieve Muscle Tensions Reduce Puffiness

Price: $11.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $15.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DreamGenius Razors for Women Shaving (6-Blade Women&#39;s Razors Includes 2 Handles and 19 Refills)
Amazon

DreamGenius Razors for Women Shaving (6-Blade Women's Razors Includes 2 Handles and 19 Refills)

Price: $12.68 49% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BRONAX Pillow Slides
Amazon

BRONAX Pillow Slides

Price: $20.39 43% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35.99
Shop Now