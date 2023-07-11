Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Top mattress and bedroom furniture deals

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, Queen
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, Queen

Price: $205.50 41% SavingsAmazon

Original: $351.92
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen, Grey
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen, Grey

Price: $446.25 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $595
ZINUS 9 Inch Metal Smart Box Spring with Quick Assembly / Mattress Foundation / Strong Metal Frame / Easy Assembly, Queen
ZINUS 9 Inch Metal Smart Box Spring with Quick Assembly / Mattress Foundation / Strong Metal Frame / Easy Assembly, Queen

Price: $94.50 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $135
Airdown Twin Size Mattress, 6 Inch Memory Foam Mattress for Kids Bed
Airdown Twin Size Mattress, 6 Inch Memory Foam Mattress for Kids Bed

Price: $111.82 34% SavingsAmazon

Original: $169.99
Hillsdale Harrison Headboard, King, Textured Black
Hillsdale Harrison Headboard, King, Textured Black

Price: $142.47 42% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249
DHP Dorel Living Dylan Twin Wood Bed for Kids, Black Bunk
DHP Dorel Living Dylan Twin Wood Bed for Kids, Black Bunk

Price: $257.75 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $469.99
Walker Edison Olivia Modern 2-Drawer Nightstand
Walker Edison Olivia Modern 2-Drawer Nightstand

Price: $103.70 47% SavingsAmazon

Original: $199
Top living room furniture and rug deals

Prepac 60 inch Wide Hanging Entryway Shelf
Prepac 60 inch Wide Hanging Entryway Shelf

Price: $106.99 53% SavingsAmazon

Original: $229.99
HIFIT Bamboo Shoe Bench Rack with Storage, Bench with Padded Seat and Shoe Organizer
HIFIT Bamboo Shoe Bench Rack with Storage, Bench with Padded Seat and Shoe Organizer

Price: $89.99 6% SavingsAmazon

Original: $95.99
Sauder Select Storage Cabinet, L: 29.61" x W: 16.02" x H: 71.50", White Finish
Sauder Select Storage Cabinet, L: 29.61" x W: 16.02" x H: 71.50", White Finish

Price: $118.99 39% SavingsAmazon

Original: $197.66
Furinno Turn-N-Tube U Shape Sofa Side Table with Casters
Furinno Turn-N-Tube U Shape Sofa Side Table with Casters

Price: $18.80 62% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Arbosofe Fluffy Soft Area Rug, Navy Blue, 5 x 7 Feet
Arbosofe Fluffy Soft Area Rug, Navy Blue, 5 x 7 Feet

Price: $35.25 41% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Artistic Weavers Anja Oriental Medallion Area Rug, 5'2" x 7'
Artistic Weavers Anja Oriental Medallion Area Rug, 5'2" x 7'

Price: $49.10 71% SavingsAmazon

Original: $175
Cosmopolitan CosmoLiving Strummer Reversible Sectional Couch Sofa, Light Gray
Cosmopolitan CosmoLiving Strummer Reversible Sectional Couch Sofa, Light Gray

Price: $374.49 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $601.98
Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Coffee Table, 40 Inch, White Oak
Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Coffee Table, 40 Inch, White Oak

Price: $137.99 39% SavingsAmazon

Original: $229
Sonoma 42" Metal and Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, Slate Gray
Sonoma 42" Metal and Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, Slate Gray

Price: $226.19 47% SavingsAmazon

Original: $429.95
CangLong Faux Leather Dining Back Modern Side Chair for Pub Coffee Home, Set of 2, Dark Brown
CangLong Faux Leather Dining Back Modern Side Chair for Pub Coffee Home, Set of 2, Dark Brown

Price: $87.28 43% SavingsAmazon

Original: $154.05
Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand for TVs up to 65 Inches with Mount, 58 Inch, Black
Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand for TVs up to 65 Inches with Mount, 58 Inch, Black

Price: $152.14 54% SavingsAmazon

Original: $334
Pipishell TV Wall Mount, Full Motion, for Most 37-75 Inch LED, LCD & OLED TVs
Pipishell TV Wall Mount, Full Motion, for Most 37-75 Inch LED, LCD & OLED TVs

Price: $41.99 39% SavingsAmazon

Original: $68.99
Top kitchen furniture deals

AWQM 3-Piece Dining Set
AWQM 3-Piece Dining Set

Price: $103.49 10% SavingsAmazon

Original: $114.99
Lamerge Kitchen Tables Set for 4
Lamerge Kitchen Tables Set for 4

Price: $143.99 10% SavingsAmazon

Original: $159.99
Recaceik 5 PCS Dining Table Set
Recaceik 5 PCS Dining Table Set

Price: $143.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $162.99
Hillsdale Clarion Side, Distressed Gray/Sea White Counter Height Table
Hillsdale Clarion Side, Distressed Gray/Sea White Counter Height Table

Price: $163.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Top outdoor furniture deals

4-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Furniture Conversation Set
4-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Furniture Conversation Set

Price: $598.07 65% SavingsAmazon

Original: $1739.95
Lyndon Eucalyptus Wood Outdoor Chairs with Cushions (Set of 2)
Lyndon Eucalyptus Wood Outdoor Chairs with Cushions (Set of 2)

Price: $223 52% SavingsAmazon

Original: $469.95
Hanover 3 Piece Naya Chat Set, Navy
Hanover 3 Piece Naya Chat Set, Navy

Price: $360.98 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $539
Keter Alpine Adirondack Resin Outdoor Furniture Patio Chairs with Cup Holder-Perfect for Beach, Pool, and Fire Pit Seating, Teal
Keter Alpine Adirondack Resin Outdoor Furniture Patio Chairs with Cup Holder-Perfect for Beach, Pool, and Fire Pit Seating, Teal

Price: $77.29 48% SavingsAmazon

Original: $149
