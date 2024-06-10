The '80s were a decade of bold fashion statements, unforgettable icons and timeless trends that continue to inspire today's style.
From the quirky charm of Molly Ringwald in "Pretty in Pink" to the effortless cool of Demi Moore in "St. Elmo's Fire" and the rugged charm of Rob Lowe in "About Last Night," '80s fashion offers a treasure trove of inspiration.
Whether you're looking to channel the preppy sophistication, edgy glam or laid-back vibes of these beloved stars, we turned to style expert Lilliana Vazquez to help us recreate these famous looks.
Take a look at the picks below to see the best of '80s fashion with a modern twist, ensuring you stand out while paying homage to an unforgettable era.
