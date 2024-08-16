Reformation's annual summer sale is back.
On Wednesday, Reformation kicked off its sale with 30% off a selection of styles including tops, dresses, sweaters and more.
The sale is a prime opportunity to shop for everything you need to wrap up summer, as well as the styles you're lusting after for fall: The Aara Silk Dress in a deep "Sundried Tomato" red is the epitome of a versatile wedding guest dress you can style now and into the coming months. Similarly, the Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan, available in four colors (all of which are on sale) is a piece you can wear over a tank top for a chilly summer evening but also with jeans and boots come October.
Fall fashion lovers will also be pleased to see things like the Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Corduroy Pants on sale. They are available in "Dark Olive" and "Espresso" and feature a relaxed fit.
We've scrolled through the Reformation sale to find some of our favorite pieces. Continue below to shop!
Reformation sale dresses
Reformation sale tops
Reformation sale sweaters
Reformation sale bottoms
