A snowy ski weekend sounds fun, but it could be a mess without the proper gear and attire.
REI Outlet is offering 70% off deals across multiple categories, conveniently including snowsports gear and apparel. Find men's Patagonia snow pants for 60% off and under $100, wind- and water-resistant mittens under $30, and all-terrain snowshoes for 70% off their original price.
Don't bring running socks to the slopes: DAKINE's wool-blend Summit Socks, with "compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs," are 56% off. There are also Darn Tough snowboard socks on sale.
For those less interested in snow and with their sites on warmer days, find more deals from brands like Smartwool, Sweaty Betty, Sperry and more.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Darn Tough Pennant RFL Over-the-Calf Ultra-Lightweight Ski and Snowboard Socks - Men's
- $17.73
- $28
- REI