Forever 21 has partnered with Lee, makers of some of the most iconic denim of all time, for a retro-inspired back-to-school line that brings the spirit of the 1970s to life through classic denim jackets, totes, dresses, logo sweatshirts and more.
The details in the collection bring an authentic vintage edge to each piece from Lee's signature spade pockets on the jeans to the multicolor stripes found throughout on tees and jumpsuits -- think "Dazed and Confused" meets cowgirl chic.
Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21 said in a press release, "We're so excited to launch our collaboration with Lee, a brand renowned for its iconic presence in culture and fashion. Our line is inspired by heritage jeanswear but with a modern fashion twist, all while maintaining the exceptional value that Forever 21 is known for."
Lee senior vice president Jimmy Shafer stated that the the brand is "thrilled to see our iconic styles interpreted through [Forever 21's] lens and to have the opportunity to introduce Lee to their consumer."
While plenty of pieces from the line are great for back-to-school looks for kids and teens, folks who have long since graduated shouldn't be scared of these looks, either!
For example, the Wild West Lee Denim Jacket is great for layering over basics, whether you're headed out on the town or to the office -- add cowboy boots to play up the western trend.
Or if you prefer just a dash of retro flair, the varsity striped socks or trucker cap are perfect.
Pieces in the line range from $12.99 to $119.99, with sizes spanning women's XS-XL (23-34), women's plus 0x-4x (12-20), men's S-XXL (29-38) and kids' 5/6-13/14.
Shop these items and more from the collaboration below!
