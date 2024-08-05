Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has been applauded for its stylish take on lingerie, vibrance and inclusivity. Now, it's officially available at Nordstrom.
The highly coveted lingerie brand has landed at stores nationwide and online, marking the brand's first retail expansion in the U.S.
"Ya'll mind if we pop off in your feed?" the two companies captioned a joint Instagram post, in which Rihanna is seen in multiple campaign photos wearing a leopard-print bra and underwear set.
In addition to core offerings, Savage X Fenty at Nordstrom will also feature items from new collections such as the Soft N' Savage drop, with over 130 styles in total. Bra sizes range from 32A-46DDD while underwear picks range from XS-4X.
"We're thrilled to partner with Nordstrom to bring Savage X Fenty closer to our shoppers and cultivate new relationships with Nordstrom's highly engaged, loyal customer base," Savage X Fenty CEO Hillary Super said in a statement. "This collaboration represents our ever-evolving commitment to bringing innovation, inclusivity and accessibility to shoppers nationwide."
The lingerie brand will have a presence at 16 Nordstrom locations including stores in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and more.
You can also see and shop it all online right now, just below.
