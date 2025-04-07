The highly anticipated Sephora Savings Event is here and everything is on sale.
Beauty Insiders will save a percentage off orders determined by their status: Insiders get 10% off from April 8-14, VIB members get 15% off from April 8-14 and Rouge members get 20% off from April 4-14.
Plus, shop 30% off Sephora Collection products throughout the entirety of the sale.
With so many great products to shop, the Sephora sale may feel overwhelming. We're helping you shop by selecting some of our favorite finds, including skin care, makeup and hair care products from brands such as Makeup by Mario, Rare Beauty, LANEIGE and more.
You can also shop spring fragrances on sale from brands like Jo Malone London and Maison Louie Marie, among others.
Shop the VIOLETTE_FR marbled cream blush, for example, one of our travel blush picks. For a natural, everyday mascara, don't miss Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara.
Continue below to shop and don't forget to apply code SAVEMORE at checkout.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Sephora sale picks
MAKEUP BY MARIO SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer
- $32
- Sephora
VIOLETTE_FR BISOU BLUSH Marbled Cream Blush Stick
- $36
- Sephora
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
- $48
- Sephora
Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
- $20
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Contour
- $28
- Sephora
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
- $28
- Sephora
DIOR Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick
- $52
- Sephora
Glossier Stretch Concealer for Dewy Buildable Coverage
- $22
- Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil
- $29
- Sephora
Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder
- $36
- Sephora
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
- $43
- Sephora
Elemis Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
- $40
- Sephora
Tata Harper Superkind Gentle AHA Radiance Mask for Skin Barrier Repair
- $68
- Sephora
KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening Pore Scrub + Exfoliating Mask
- $55
- Sephora
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
- $24
- Sephora
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
- $49
- Sephora
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil
- $62
- Sephora
Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau de Parfum
- $98
- Sephora
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
- $168
- Sephora
Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Extra-Strength Aluminum-Free Deodorant
- $20
- Sephora