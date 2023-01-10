Your favorite skin care brands are on sale at Sephora.

Now through Jan. 17, shop up to 50% off skin care brands like Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, fresh and more. Deals update every day, so be sure to snag your picks before they're gone!

Shop deals by day below.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Jan. 10

Shop 50% off select Kate Somerville products now.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel with Glycolic Acid, Retinol & Niacinamide Price : $49 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $98 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment Price : $14 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $28 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream Price : $49 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $98 Shop Now

Jan. 11

On Wednesday, select Murad and Dr. Brandt Skincare products will be on sale.

Jan. 12

On Thursday, select First Aid Beauty and StriVectin products will be on sale.

Jan 13.

On Friday, select Clarins products will be on sale.

Jan. 14

On Saturday, select CLINIQUE products will be on sale.

Jan. 15

On Sunday, select PMD, FOREO and DERMAFLASH products will be on sale.

Jan. 16

On Monday, select fresh products will be on sale.

Jan. 17