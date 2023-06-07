John Legend and Etsy have launched a living collaboration showcasing 11 talented makers from around the world.

MORE: These 3 easy kitchen upgrades are budget and renter friendly

The group of creators is made up of Etsy shops run by women and Black and underrepresented sellers.

The collection in its entirety is inspired by Legend's own interior design style and home life, and features items such as earth-toned ceramics and planters, textured throw pillows and more.

"It's important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention," Legend said in a statement. "Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home."

Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite pieces from the collaboration.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab - White Printed linen shirt
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab - White Printed linen shirt

Price: $95   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab Brown Fragment Dog Bed or Bed Cover
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab Brown Fragment Dog Bed or Bed Cover

Price: $79 to $109   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lil Bread Basket
Etsy

Lil Bread Basket

Price: $125   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab- Vase (sold separately) or as set.
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab- Vase (sold separately) or as set.

Price: $400 to $800   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Oatmeal Linen Pillow Cover
Etsy

The Oatmeal Linen Pillow Cover

Price: $56   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab - Classic Short Robe
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab - Classic Short Robe

Price: $110   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab, Spice Velvet Lumbar Pillow Cover, Cover only
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab, Spice Velvet Lumbar Pillow Cover, Cover only

Price: $100   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab: LOOP – Record player stand
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab: LOOP – Record player stand

Price: $3343.02   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab | Handmade Ceramic Catchall Tray
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab | Handmade Ceramic Catchall Tray

Price: $150   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
John Legend Creator Collab, Black Lotus Pillow Cover, Cover only
Etsy

John Legend Creator Collab, Black Lotus Pillow Cover, Cover only

Price: $110   From: Etsy

Shop Now