John Legend and Etsy have launched a living collaboration showcasing 11 talented makers from around the world.
The group of creators is made up of Etsy shops run by women and Black and underrepresented sellers.
The collection in its entirety is inspired by Legend's own interior design style and home life, and features items such as earth-toned ceramics and planters, textured throw pillows and more.
"It's important for me to fill my home with high quality pieces made by people who approach their craft with intention," Legend said in a statement. "Each item in this collection was made with joy in partnership with makers who inspire me, and I hope these special pieces make you feel right at home."
Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite pieces from the collaboration.
