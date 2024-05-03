Blenders have become a staple in many kitchens, offering a convenient way to whip up smoothies, soups, sauces, and more.
With a wide range of options available on the market, "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has selected several top blenders for every need and budget.
Keep scrolling to check out her top picks!
Best blender overall
Vitamix 5200 Standard
Whether cooking for your family, or entertaining a large party, this blender is the perfect choice for all your needs.
- $449.95
- Vitamix
Best blender for on-the-go
BlendJet 2 the Next-Gen Blender
Craving a smoothie on the go? BlendJet makes it easy to keep up your healthy habits no matter where the day takes you.
- $49.99
- Kohl's
Best budget blender
Black and Decker Quiet Blender
Coming in at less than $60, this blender has three speed settings and a quiet motor that takes the noise out of blending.
- $58.99
- Walmart
Best blender for juices
Breville 3X Bluicer
Like its name suggests, you can blend or juice with this innovative appliance. Keep your counter less cluttered while you blend or juice your favorite fruits and veggies.
- $299.95
- Williams Sonoma
Best food processor and chopper
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
With four functions. this blender is perhaps one of the most useful kitchen appliances to have. It blends, processes, mixes and crushes ice. It also comes with two one-the-go cups with lids for easy transport.
- $139.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Best countertop blender
Smeg Countertop Red 50s Style Blender
Smeg's countertop 50's style blender is not only a beautiful accessory for your kitchen, but also has the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency. Featuring four speeds with overload motor protection and four preset programs, it can tackle all of your blending needs.
- $299.95
- Amazon
Best immersion blender
The Control Grip by Breville
Breville's immersion blender set is a must-have for anyone who loves cooking. The Control Grip TM has anti-suction tech that will reduce liquid spill outs of your bowl. It's also comfortable to use! With an ergonomic trigger grip it makes it easy to hold onto. This set also includes a whisk attachment!
- $129.95
- Breville
Best personal blender
Dash 16 oz Personal USB Bottle Blender
Do you ever feel like you're in too much of a rush to make a fresh smoothie? With Dash's 16 oz personal USB blender you can make individualized blended smoothies, shakes and juices for on-the-go travel. All you have to do is pack it up and once you get to work or the gym you can blend a fresh drink, EASY! The USB battery only takes about 1-2 hours to fully charge and can last for up to 20 blending cycles. Plus, it includes a travel lid to complete the on-the-go design.
- $27.55
- $39.99
- Amazon
