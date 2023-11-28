We say it's officially time to start decorating for Christmas.
"Good Morning America" decked out its set with all of the best Christmas decor, from gilded gold nutcrackers to Christmas trees, winter garland, pre-lit snowflakes and much more.
If you're inspired to shop our set for your own home, here's your one-stop shop for everything you'll need.
Continue below to shop!
Gilded gold nutcracker
This classic holiday icon is cast from resin with sculpted detail.
Oversized yard jingle bells
This lawn accent is a true show-stopper this holiday season, featuring gigantic jingle bells with a glossy, metallic gold finish.
Christmas cheer trees
A set of three trees that mimic paper but are crafted from a durable resin in whimsical colors.
Christmas cheer bow pillows
In lumbar or square sizes, these are the perfect accent for a sofa or chair this holiday season.
Artificial Christmas trees
Shop multiple styles for your home.
Ribbed ornament stack
This oversized holiday accent works for indoor or outdoor displays, offering a whimsical version of a porch topiary. Standing at over 3 feet tall, it's hand-painted in shining silver and gold.
Oversized gingerbread men
Shaped like a giant cookie cutter, these adorable gingerbread men come as a set of three, featuring a metal frame with greenery and a fabric bow.
Metal tree collar
An easy way to trim the bottom of your tree, simply slide the pieces together to create a polished tree collar. Crafted with a copper finish, these are designed to accommodate the circumference of most industry tree stands.
More "GMA" picks
Bottle brush trees
THE must-have this season are these unique bottle-brush trees. Adjustable in height, they can stand up to 4 feet tall with easy-to-switch poles.
Pre-lit snowflakes
Light up any space -- from a windowsill to a mantel -- with these battery-powered snowflakes.
Faux wood round stands
These stands help to elevate different decorations for a tablescape, mantel or console display.
Fireside garland
Green hues are mixed together -- from sage to forest -- and mixed with snow-tipped pinecones, textural leaves, and white glowing lights. This pre-lit garland features lifelike greenery and holiday ornaments.
Winter willow garland
Slender branches of faux willow are tucked into a full, lifelike evergreen base. Also has a wreath to match!
Cascarding garland
With a lush, draped effect for a stairway railing, mantel or balcony, this garland features lush greens with bright mini lights.