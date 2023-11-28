We say it's officially time to start decorating for Christmas.

"Good Morning America" decked out its set with all of the best Christmas decor, from gilded gold nutcrackers to Christmas trees, winter garland, pre-lit snowflakes and much more.

Shop the "Good Morning America" holiday set. Heidi Gutman/ABC

If you're inspired to shop our set for your own home, here's your one-stop shop for everything you'll need.

Continue below to shop!

Gilded gold nutcracker

This classic holiday icon is cast from resin with sculpted detail.

40% off Grandin Road Gilded Gold Nutcracker $29.50

$49.50 Grandin Road Shop Now

Oversized yard jingle bells

This lawn accent is a true show-stopper this holiday season, featuring gigantic jingle bells with a glossy, metallic gold finish.

35% to 36% off Grandin Road Oversized Yard Jingle Bell $350 - $450

$549 - $699 Grandin Road Shop Now

Christmas cheer trees

A set of three trees that mimic paper but are crafted from a durable resin in whimsical colors.

40% off Grandin Road Christmas Cheer Trees, Set of Three $59.50

$99.50 Grandin Road Shop Now

Christmas cheer bow pillows

In lumbar or square sizes, these are the perfect accent for a sofa or chair this holiday season.

30% off Grandin Road Christmas Cheer Bow Pillows $41.65

$59.50 Grandin Road Shop Now

Artificial Christmas trees

Shop multiple styles for your home.

30% off Grandin Road Pocono Pine Tree $440.30 - $650.30

$629 - $929 Grandin Road Shop Now

30% off Grandin Road Woodside Christmas Tree $629.30 - $979.30

$899 - $1399 Grandin Road Shop Now

30% off Grandin Road Aspen Pine Flocked Tree $461.30 - $671.30

$659 - $959 Grandin Road Shop Now

30% off Grandin Road Classic Slim Christmas Tree $272.30 - $412.30

$389 - $589 Grandin Road Shop Now

Ribbed ornament stack

This oversized holiday accent works for indoor or outdoor displays, offering a whimsical version of a porch topiary. Standing at over 3 feet tall, it's hand-painted in shining silver and gold.

30% off Grandin Road Ribbed Ornament Stack $272.30

$389 Grandin Road Shop Now

Oversized gingerbread men

Shaped like a giant cookie cutter, these adorable gingerbread men come as a set of three, featuring a metal frame with greenery and a fabric bow.

30% off Grandin Road Oversized Gingerbread Men, Set of Three $244.30

$349 Grandin Road Shop Now

Metal tree collar

An easy way to trim the bottom of your tree, simply slide the pieces together to create a polished tree collar. Crafted with a copper finish, these are designed to accommodate the circumference of most industry tree stands.

30% off Grandin Road Metal Tree Collar $97.30

$139 Grandin Road Shop Now

More "GMA" picks

Bottle brush trees

THE must-have this season are these unique bottle-brush trees. Adjustable in height, they can stand up to 4 feet tall with easy-to-switch poles.

30% off Grandin Road Adjustable Bottle Brush Trees $104.30

$149 Grandin Road Shop Now

Pre-lit snowflakes

Light up any space -- from a windowsill to a mantel -- with these battery-powered snowflakes.

29% off Grandin Road Pre-lit Snowflakes, Set of Three $83.80

$119 Grandin Road Shop Now

Faux wood round stands

These stands help to elevate different decorations for a tablescape, mantel or console display.

30% off Grandin Road Faux Wood Round Stands, Set of Three $118.30

$169 Grandin Road Shop Now

Fireside garland

Green hues are mixed together -- from sage to forest -- and mixed with snow-tipped pinecones, textural leaves, and white glowing lights. This pre-lit garland features lifelike greenery and holiday ornaments.

39% off Grandin Road Fireside Holiday Garland $109

$179 Grandin Road Shop Now

Winter willow garland

Slender branches of faux willow are tucked into a full, lifelike evergreen base. Also has a wreath to match!

30% off Grandin Road Winter Willow Garland $111.30

$159 Grandin Road Shop Now

37% off Grandin Road Winter Willow Wreath $99.50

$159 Grandin Road Shop Now

Cascarding garland

With a lush, draped effect for a stairway railing, mantel or balcony, this garland features lush greens with bright mini lights.

30% off Grandin Road Cascading Garland $90.30

$129 Grandin Road Shop Now

