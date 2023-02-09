Are you counting down the seconds until Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance? Us too.

Naturally, we're shopping for all the best Rihanna and NFL apparel to wear on game day and beyond.

Fanatics' Fenty shop carries multiple options, from hoodies and T-shirts to joggers, jerseys, knit hats, foam hands and more.

Plus, get free shipping on orders over $24 with code 24SHIP.

MORE: Rihanna releases Fenty Beauty 'Game Day Essentials' makeup for Super Bowl LVII

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie - Black
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie - Black

Price: $119.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt - Black
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt - Black

Price: $44.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie - Black
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie - Black

Price: $134.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt - White
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt - White

Price: $49.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Black
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Black

Price: $59.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Black
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Black

Price: $112.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Jogger Pants - Black
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Jogger Pants - Black

Price: $99.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - Black
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - Black

Price: $39.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Women&#39;s Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - Brown
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Women's Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - Brown

Price: $69.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - White
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - White

Price: $39.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY for Mitchell &#38; Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket - Black
Fanatics

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket - Black

Price: $119.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat - Pink
Fanatics

Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat - Pink

Price: $32.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FENTY Beauty Women&#39;s Game Day LVII Clear Crossbody &#38; Gloss Bomb
Fanatics

FENTY Beauty Women's Game Day LVII Clear Crossbody & Gloss Bomb

Price: $44.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand
Fanatics

WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand

Price: $39.99   From: Fanatics

Shop Now