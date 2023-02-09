Are you counting down the seconds until Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance? Us too.

Naturally, we're shopping for all the best Rihanna and NFL apparel to wear on game day and beyond.

Fanatics' Fenty shop carries multiple options, from hoodies and T-shirts to joggers, jerseys, knit hats, foam hands and more.

Plus, get free shipping on orders over $24 with code 24SHIP.

Check it all out below!

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie - Black Price: $119.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt - Black Price: $44.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie - Black Price: $134.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt - White Price: $49.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Black Price: $59.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Black Price: $112.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Jogger Pants - Black Price: $99.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - Black Price: $39.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Women's Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - Brown Price: $69.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - White Price: $39.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket - Black Price: $119.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Rihanna Savage x FENTY Unisex Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat - Pink Price: $32.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics FENTY Beauty Women's Game Day LVII Clear Crossbody & Gloss Bomb Price: $44.99 • From: Fanatics Shop Now

