The countdown to the holidays is on!
With just days left to shop, we've rounded up picks for the fitness lover in your life.
Check out everything from fun candles to the perfect pair of socks below.
Gadgets
Symbodi Vertiball Mountable Muscle Massage Ball for Pain Relief
Symbodi has reinvented the treatment of muscle and back pain, as well as the enhancement of performance by way of its proprietary, one-of-a-kind design. Its mounted, interchangeable, hands-free system allows for self-administration and complete relief of any muscle group/area of the body, conveniently and effectively.
Centr Fitness Essentials Kit Home Workout Equipment by Chris Hemsworth
Sale: $69.99 • 53% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $149.99
Centr is your guide to training, eating and living better. You will have access to 2,000+ workouts, customized fitness programs, 1,000+ quick and healthy recipes, nutrition advice, and guided meditations from Chris' leading team of experts.
Theragun Mini
Designed for travel. The mini fits conveniently in your purse, backpack, or gym bag so you can get the relief you need, wherever you go.
Apparel
Beach Riot Libby Top Winter Star
Beach Riot Piper Legging Winter Star
Beach Riot Ayla Legging Red
Bombas Women's Active Crew Neck T-Shirt
This soft, heathered t-shirt is made with a quick-drying, blended material that helps wick away moisture and keeps you looking and feeling good.
Bombas Women's Merino Wool Gripper House Sock 3-Pack
Designed with a little extra padding, so your feet never feel anything but softness. Wearing them is like walking on a soft, cushy blanket
Bombas Men's Running Ankle Sock 4-Pack Gift Bag
Purpose-built for running, working out and movement. Bombas Hex Tec construction for breathability and moisture-wicking.
YPB sculptLUX Henley Slim Tank
Sale: $34.30 • 30% SavingsAbercrombieOriginal: $49
YPB sculptLUX Leggings
Sale: $45.50 • 30% SavingsAbercrombieOriginal: $65
Features a smoothing double-layer waistband, hidden interior waistband pocket and flattering v-shaped back seaming detail.
tentree Atlas Joggers
Lightweight joggers are cut in a super-versatile, slim profile from sustainable materials that make racing to the finish line or grocery store comfortable.
Sticky Be Socks
Stick to Being You and keep motivated in inspirational non-slip grip socks.
Shoes
HOLO Footwear Women's Nephelae Running Shoe
Level up your training with this lightweight runner boasting an engineered-mesh upper and grippy pods on the sole for robust traction and smooth transitions.
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner
Warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.
Kane Revive Shoe (Unisex)
Price: $85 • From:
A transformative, sustainably designed injection molded sneaker for active recovery.
Beauty
SWAIR Showerless Shampoo
Dry shampoo alternative that cleans your hair without suds, rinsing, or residue.
Native Deodorant | Natural Deodorant for Women and Men
Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily.
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Perfect for a post workout refresh. A simple-but-effective, pH-balancing hypochlorous acid toner that helps minimize visible skin irritation and redness and keep flare-ups at bay.
Playa Pure Dry Shampoo
Sale: $12 • 50% SavingsMorpheOriginal: $24
This rare blend of botanicals and minerals refreshes and revitalizes hair instantly -- no shower required. Breathe body and life back into your hair naturally, whenever you'd like.
Fun Extras
Nathan QuickSqueeze Insulated Handheld Water Bottle
Designed to be easy to squeeze with fast air-refill and speedy bottle rebound for ease of use while on the go.
Kettlebell Bottle Opener
Hand-made 1-pound kettlebell bottle opener. Made from genuine cast iron with an authentic plating, just like the real deal.
Leg Day Soy Candle
White soy wax and double painted glass container -- small batch, luxury candle.
BODYARMOR Sports Drink
Natural flavors & sweeteners, no colors from artificial sources and potassium-packed electrolytes.
Lemon Perfect Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water
With only five calories, zero sugar, and 1 net carb, Lemon Perfect bottled water is low glycemic, fast-friendly, and keto certified.