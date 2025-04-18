By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Spring and summer is all about "midimalism."
"Midimalism," is "about striking the perfect balance between bold self-expression and thoughtful simplicity," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson told "Good Morning America" in an email. It's part of her latest Etsy report, breaking down six of the top trends in home and fashion.
"It lives in that in-between space where statement pieces still feel effortless, and curated looks are elevated yet totally livable," Johnson said.
It's not about form versus function. Now, Johnson said, "it's about embracing what feels fresh and exciting, but with a sense of ease and intention that makes it all the more wearable and lasting."
The Etsy report notes six trends shoppers are loving this season: "Literary Girl," "Island Luxe," "Galactic Metallic," "Châteaucore," "Messy Coquette" and "Maritime Living."
Châteaucore, for example, draws us into the romance of the French countryside, days spent dressed in cotton and linen at tablescapes set with vintage glassware and touches of gold or toile.
Johnson said she's "really into the Island Luxe" trend this summer. "There's something about that elevated, escapist vibe that makes everyday life feel a little more like a vacation," she said. "I love the airy silhouettes, natural textures, shell accents, and those sun-washed tones -- it's like bringing resort style into your regular wardrobe or home."
As with a lot of trends -- be it butter yellow, zebra print, or any of those in Etsy's report -- finding one that works for you can help prevent overconsumption.
"I'd say start with what makes you feel something, whether it's a color that catches your eye, a texture that feels comforting, or a vibe that reminds you of a place or memory you love," Johnson said. "Trends can feel overwhelming at first, but the magic happens when you find the pieces that resonate with you. And don't be afraid to mix things up -- some of the most personal, standout looks come from blending different influences and trends in a way that feels totally your own."
From there, Johnson said to "focus on pieces that are versatile, beautifully made, or just make you feel good every time you see or wear them."
Continue below to shop the trends, including some picks from The Etsy Trend Edit, as well as our own.
Literary Girl
"Literary culture has never been cooler," Johnson's report said. Shop vintage books that double as décor, book-themed candles, wall decor and more.
Vintage book cover art print set (digital download) by InVeritasVintage
- $12.47
- $20.78
- Etsy
Island Luxe
The "breezy linens, pops of fruit-inspired jewelry and natural textures like raffia" in this trend "serve up that sun-kissed glamour with a touch of beachside indulgence," according to Johnson's guide.
Moroccan Vintage Tamegroute Green Glazed Pedestal Fruit Bowl by MaisonBerbers
- $27.70 and up
- Etsy
Banana Grove Guardian Elegant Monkey Statuette with Banana Bowl by UniqueCharmDecor
- $12.60 and up
- Etsy
Châteaucore
It's that quintessential effortless French style we envy: delicate toiles, simple linen dresses and a touch of opulence.
Cotton Renaissance Chemise Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress by PauloBeatitudo
- $119.99
- $149.99
- Etsy
Red, blue or green French Toile de Jouy reusable drawstring cotton bread bag by snatcheryhatch
- $16.64 and up
- Etsy
French Blue Pastoral Small-Scale Toile de Jouy Fabric (60" wide), priced by the HALF yard by FrenchConnectionsNC
- $10.95
- Etsy
Maritime Living
If you're called to the Maritime Living trend, you're likely searching for that classic coastal style with a twist. "Inspired by the real-deal fisherman and seafarers," Maritime Living is less polished and more rugged, with searches for shell bags and striped styles included, according to the Etsy guide. Altogether it's a "look that's effortlessly cool, unfussy and steeped in timeless, rugged coastal charm."
ine vintage nostalgia swallows brass chain link chain by MiMaMeise
- $46.61
- $58.26
- Etsy
Messy Coquette
Last year, the coquette aesthetic made its way back into our closets via puff dresses, ballet flats, Mary Janes and bow accessories. The new twist on the trend, Johnson said, is Messy Coquette, the coquette's "cool girl" counterpart that's "flirtier, campier and way more fun." Think beaded bags, "charm-covered everything" and, yes, still plenty of bows.
Galactic Metallic
"Galactic Metallic is a futuristic evolution of last season's chrome craze," The Etsy Trend Edit reads, pointing to silver jewelry, holographic textures, zodiac jewelry and more.