You read the headline correctly: Your four-legged friend can now have their very own Squishmallow. So cute, right?
Say hello to Chew Mees, a bite-sized creation (3.5 inches to be exact) from the Squishmallow family designed to bring the same love you have for your plushie to your furry best friend.
According to the brand, "Chew Mees features a mix of whimsical critters, food-inspired characters, and everyday objects that both pets and their owners will love." The difference between Chew Mees and the plush dog toys the brand already sells is that the new product has a durable athletic mesh liner, a layer of crinkle, embroidered face details and a squeaker inside.
Chew Mees are sold out at Walmart but will launch in PetSmart stores next month. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled in the new line for an uncanny resemblance to a familiar football-and-pop-star duo that Swifites and their pups are sure to love.
Scroll down to check out some other picks for man's best friend from Squishmallow ahead of the big launch in March.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Editor's note: The Chew Mees are currently sold out at Walmart but there are a handful of other toys still available from Squishmallow.
