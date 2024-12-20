The holidays are in full swing, and now is the perfect time to snag any last-minute gifts — before it's too late!
Whether you're looking for a trending product or a little something for those who are hard to shop for, there are lots of great options that are still available.
In case you aren't sure where to start, "GMA" Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has highlighted some of the best of the best gifts on the market.
Keep scrolling to see and shop these amazing finds.
Literature Every Day Interactive Mug
If you're going to gift a mug, this is the way to go! Uncommon Originals offers this inspiring mug in several themes, including literature, baseball, dad jokes and history. Plus, each mug features a QR code that reveals 365 days of unique content, timeless quotes from literary greats such as Jane Austen and Charles Dickens, baseball stats, team trivia and much more.
Another bonus is that these mugs are dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Capri Blue Candle
The Capri Blue Candle's signature scent fills the room with a warm, inviting fragrance. With over 1,000 five-star reviews (and counting!), this beloved brand has earned rave reviews for its intoxicating fragrances, striking vessels and clean formulas.
From unique, only-at-Anthro scents to exclusive seasonal jars you wait all year for, it’s the perfect gift for the festive season.
Dreamweave Waffle Robe
Brooklinen's Dreamweave Waffle Robe, featuring its exclusive proprietary weave, has a level of softness and shrink resistance that's sure to please everyone in the family.
The combination of 100% Turkish Cotton and Waffle weave construction makes a light-as-air robe that feels as soft as a baby blanket. It also features thoughtful touches such as the signature honeycomb texture, waist-tie and pockets that also make this robe a must-buy or must-gift for the holidays.
For under $150, this everyday indulgence is perfect for post-shower, weekend lounging or anytime you're ready to relax in luxury.
Aura Digital Picture Frames
Beloved by big names such as Oprah and Simone Biles, these frames allow you to send photos and videos from your phone to frame, and invite friends and family to add their photos from anywhere in the world as well.
There's free, unlimited storage with no subscription fees and you can preload the frames with photos and a message in advance of gifting.
Cometeer Mixed Roast Boxes
Cometeer makes it effortless to enjoy fresh and delicious coffee at home without a machine. They take coffee from the best roasters around the country, like Counter Culture and Intelligentsia, brew it, and flash freeze it into these little capsules. Simply, open a capsule, pop the coffee into your favorite mug and add water or milk. You can make any drink you're craving: black coffee, iced coffee, a creamy iced latte or even an espresso martini.
Mixed Roast Gift Box
- $43.99 to $63.99 + Free Shipping
- $84 - $126
- Cometeer
Hear Your Story Family Journals
This line of artfully designed guided storytelling journals brings loved ones closer together. Families are guided to share their full life experience and create opportunities for talking, listening, learning and understanding.
Brightland Mini Essentials
This unique set features Brightland's bestselling extra virgin olive oils that are perfect for roasting, sautéing, soups, stews and bread. Each oil is also made with early-harvest Arbequina and Picual olives grown on small family farms in California's central coast.
Additionally, olives are cold-pressed by a master miller within 90 minutes of harvest for freshness and flavor.
Darn Tough Vermont Socks
This fine gauge knitted sock provides mid-level cushion density under your foot — making it the perfect warm and comfortable choice when conditions demand it.
These socks also feature True Seamless technology that allows for an undetectable seam fusion for an ultra-smooth, invisible feel.
