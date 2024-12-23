Did someone say an UGG sale?
UGG's Holiday Sale is happening now, with new markdowns, exclusives and more on UGG boots, slippers and much more.
We're rounding up our picks from the sale, including the 4.7-star women's Classic Short Crescent boots, which UGG boasts are like "like sinking into an alternate fleece-filled reality," or the women's Classic Mini Platform with two inches of added height.
If you're looking for a waterproof option, the women's Tasman X clog are now 55% off and under $40. Stay warm and enjoy the snow in the Adirondack III Boot, now 30% off.
There are also deals on apparel, including men's jackets, women's puffer coats, loungewear and more.
Continue below to shop our picks for the whole family.
