Start your carts: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Event is upon us.

Here are a couple important details you should know.

When does it start?

Starting March 12, Ulta's bi-annual beauty event will offer new exclusive makeup, skin care and fragrance deals every day through April 1.

What are the deals?

Discounts will range up to 50% off participating brands like Lancôme, Too Faced, Fenty Beauty, Tarte and more. Products will include the Tarte Face Tape Full Coverage Vegan Foundation for $20 (regularly $40), Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner for $12 (regularly $24) and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer for $15 (regularly $30), among many others.

Be sure to check back in here to shop our picks!

Can't wait? Shop these products already on sale.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation Price : $27.30 • 31% Savings Ulta Original: $40 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Foundation Price : $35 • 22% Savings Ulta Original: $45 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Price : $12.79 • 20% Savings Ulta Original: $15.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ulta La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 Price : $31.19 • 20% Savings Ulta Original: $38.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK