Shopping for a Valentine's Day gift on a budget? We're rounding up thoughtful gifts that won't break the bank.
Valentine's Day often comes with the pressure to buy fancy gifts for your special someone. But we think it's truly the thought that counts: Showing someone you love them shouldn't mean spending a lot of money.
For example, a personalized piece of jewelry can honor a memory. Opt for a necklace engraved with your anniversary date or fill in a journal with 100 reasons why you love your Valentine -- the journal can live on your bedside table and be filled for years to come.
You can also opt for a candle or a perfume in a fragrance associated with a memory. Perhaps the scent of sea salt reminds you of your honeymoon. Florals might take you back to your first date.
We've rounded up these ideas and more -- including photo frames, cozy apparel and ring dishes -- below.
