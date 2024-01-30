Shopping for a Valentine's Day gift on a budget? We're rounding up thoughtful gifts that won't break the bank.

Valentine's Day often comes with the pressure to buy fancy gifts for your special someone. But we think it's truly the thought that counts: Showing someone you love them shouldn't mean spending a lot of money.

For example, a personalized piece of jewelry can honor a memory. Opt for a necklace engraved with your anniversary date or fill in a journal with 100 reasons why you love your Valentine -- the journal can live on your bedside table and be filled for years to come.

You can also opt for a candle or a perfume in a fragrance associated with a memory. Perhaps the scent of sea salt reminds you of your honeymoon. Florals might take you back to your first date.

We've rounded up these ideas and more -- including photo frames, cozy apparel and ring dishes -- below.

Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Sephora Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Lazy Sunday Morning Scented Candle $38 Sephora Shop Now

Etsy Reasons Why I Love You Hardcover Journal $19.49 Etsy Shop Now

Sephora Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau de Parfum Travel Spray $35 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum Travel Spray $33 Sephora Shop Now

20% off Etsy Custom Engraved Mini Bar Bracelet $37.60 - $41.60

$47 - $52 Etsy Shop Now

gorjana Vintage Alphabet Parker Charm $35 gorjana Shop Now

Uncommon Goods The Adventure Challenge Scrapbook, Couples Edition $50 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Anthropologie Aperture Frame $28 to $34 Anthropologie Shop Now

Amazon Ana Luisa 14K Gold Solitaire Pendant Necklace - Elise $50 Amazon Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Sleep Straight Leg Pant $46 SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS Pet Hoodie $44 SKIMS Shop Now

10% off Etsy Personalized Ring Dish $27

$30 Etsy Shop Now

Credo Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream $35 Credo Shop Now

Papier Wine Pairings Recipe Journal $38 Papier Shop Now

Sweet July Telegraph Carafe + Cup Set $40 Sweet July Shop Now