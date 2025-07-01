Athleisure is a big part of our summer wardrobes -- and we love when it's on sale.
Vuori, which doesn't often host sales, is having an end-of-season sale with savings on shorts, leggings, tanks and more.
Included in that are the Daily Pocket Leggings, one of our favorites for everyday wear and exercise. They have a 4.7-star rating, are a Vuori bestseller and come in multiple colors and lengths. They feature four-way stretch and are moisture-wicking for particularly sweaty days.
Shop skirts for pickleball, tennis, golf and beyond, plus loungewear like the Sedona Straight Leg Sweatpant in a sunny yellow color ideal for upcoming travel plans.
Men's sale styles include polo shirts, performance shorts and swimwear. For example, the 4.8-star Kore athletic shorts are now $54. They are moisture-wicking and feature a boxer-brief liner inside for comfort.
Check out all of our picks below!
