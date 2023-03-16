Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Dodow, NIGHT and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Dodow: Sleep Light
GMA Deal: $35.90 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $59.90 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023
Calm a busy mind and fall asleep faster. Dodow's Sleep Light is a metronome light designed to block out overactive thought patterns and lull you into a deep, peaceful sleep. The rhythmic light slows your breathing rate down and reduces your rate of exhalation to relax. The light beam works to synchronize your breath and deliver a meditative effect, similar to watching a pendulum.
NIGHT: Complexion Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023
Support skin health while you sleep with a two sided pillowcase for customizing the pillowcase to your beauty needs year-round. The mulberry silk side helps to lock moisture in the skin, lessen hair breakage, and minimize fine lines, ideal for dry skin and colder months. The eucalyptus side helps wick away excess moisture and maintain clear skin, designed for oily skin and hotter months.
Cozy Earth: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $364.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $729 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023
Refresh your bed and sleep on soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it’s been named an Oprah favorite! This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and more.
Bed Scrunchie: 360-Degree Bed Sheet Holder
GMA Deal: $24.95 to $72.95 • 34% to 37% SavingsOriginal: $39.95 to $110.85 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023
Say goodbye to wrinkled bedsheets and get the hotel crisp at home. Bed Scrunchie is a 360-degree, all-in-one bed-tightening system that clips to the edges of your bed sheets or mattress topper and slides under your mattress effortlessly without lifting, resulting in a flawless look. Designed to work with most bed sheets sizes, mattress toppers, protectors, and featherbeds, choose from a single or two-pack.
Onyx Cool: Cooling Therapy Wraps
GMA Deal: $7 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $139 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/26/2023
Get pain relief through cooling therapy. Made in America, Onyx Cool’s clinically tested cool therapy products feature specially formulated material designed to safely relieve pain and treat injuries. Unlike ice or gel packs, Onyx Cool products may be worn directly on the skin. Onyx Cool's material safely permeates the skin to draw heat away from the injured area, encouraging healthy blood flow to speed healing. Options are available for the whole body.
Nollapelli: Cooling Bedding & Beauty Pillow Cases
GMA Deal: $53.90 to $242.90 + Free Shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $77 to $347 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stay cool while you sleep. Nollapelli bedding is engineered to keep you cool, so you can fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling rested. The super soft, ultra-smooth fabric is cool to the touch, stays cooler and drier, and is more breathable than cotton. The beauty pillow cases work to protect skin and hair while you sleep, keeping sleep lines and bedhead at bay while retaining valuable moisture in your skin and hair. Free shipping!
Post Modern Form: Soy Wax Candle
GMA Deal: $28 • 12% SavingsOriginal: $32 Valid: 03/14/2023 to 03/26/2023
Treat yourself and your home to the elevated scent experience of 100% soy wax. Postmodernform candles feature a unique scent blend with an associated name and poem to inspire a moment of intentionality and introspection wherever and whenever you can. Hand-poured in 8-ounce jars in San Francisco.