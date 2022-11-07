Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as truMedic, Slumber Cloud and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
truMedic: Therapy Massagers
Treat tired feet with the truMedic truShiatsu PRO Foot Massager with Heat. This at-home foot massager is equipped with professional-quality massage technology and multiple settings and strengths to provide relaxing foot massages any time on any schedule. Get a personal, deep-tissue massage therapist in the comfort of your own home. The MagicHands Neck and Back Massager with Heat is designed with a patent-pending mechanism that is made to recreate the touch of a professional masseuse. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, you won't believe it's not coming from a set of human hands! Featuring four massage nodes that act as their own "thumb" to deliver effective shiatsu massage therapy. It also comes with heat functionality to relieve deep soreness effectively. Free shipping!
Slumber Cloud: Cooling Bedding
Regulate your temperature like an astronaut. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's bedding keeps you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. Designed to work independently for every sleeper, meaning if one person sleeps hot and one sleeps cool, it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Choose from sheet sets, mattress pads, pillows, pillow covers and blankets.
Pride + Groom: Pet Grooming Products
Named an Oprah Favorite, Pride + Groom is a beauty line made for dogs with the best-ever signature scent to keep pups smelling fresh all day long. Shampoo set options include the Shedder to soothe and reduce shedding; the Non-Shedder to cleanse, hydrate and detangle; and the Sensitive One to cleanse, soothe and hydrate the coat and skin. Each set comes with a conditioner that detangles, moisturizes and adds long-lasting, head-to-tail shine. The Mane Tame Waterless Shampoo is a quick and surprisingly thorough way to extend the life of a groom or freshen up a coat that's been around the block a few times too many. The double-sided brush helps to maintain, detangle and refresh, and the paw balm is formulated to address pet parts that are prone to dryness.
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Readers & Polarized Sunglasses
Upgrade your eyewear with premium quality and fashionable styles from Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop. The trendy frames feature unique color combinations, designs and materials, taking readers and sunglasses to the next level. With premium craftsmanship and excellent value, this collection of standout styles includes readers in strengths from 1.25-3 and polarized sunglasses.