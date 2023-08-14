Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows
GMA Deal: $28 to $60 • 64% to 69% SavingsLinens & HutchOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 08/18/2023 to 08/20/2023
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsLay-n-GoOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 08/18/2023 to 08/20/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Uncommon Gourmet: Balsamic Pearls Trio
GMA Deal: $56.99 + Free Shipping! • 33% SavingsUncommon GourmetOriginal: $85.85 + Free Shipping! Valid: 08/18/2023 to 08/20/2023
Encapsulate all the concentrated flavor of balsamic without watering down your dish or plate. This balsamic pearl trio from Uncommon Gourmet is crafted with three-year-aged balsamic and a touch of molecular gastronomy to bring you artful ‘little gems’ for any meal. The pearl texture is delicate but artfully ‘pops’ as you eat for a flavor burst. This trio includes classic, truffle- and lemon-infused pearls. Free shipping!
Oka-B: Sustainable Flip-Flops
GMA Deal: $24.70 to $37.50 • 25% to 35% SavingsOka-BOriginal: $38 to $50 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Stand out in sustainable, easy-to-clean, slip-resistant, waterproof flip-flops. Adorned with a striking rhinestone venter detail, the Suzie flip flops make it easy to accessorize your look. The Ricky is a classic, comfortable flip-flop that gives off a modern boho vibe with a beautiful turquoise stone detail. The Moira slides are a nice change from traditional flip flops and stand out with a chunky chain detail. Additional flip flop and slide options are available, too! Fashion and comfort should never be mutually exclusive, and all of these styles feature arch support and heel cup for stability as well as soothing massage beads for all-day comfort.
Beach Road Designs: Beach Sheets
GMA Deal: $27 • 44% SavingsBeach Road DesignsOriginal: $49 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Take on the beach and beyond with a colorful, compact beach blanket alternative with designs inspired by all things sun and fun. Made with 100% sand-resistant heavyweight cotton in an oversized six-foot square so the whole family can enjoy. Beach Road beach sheets are travel friendly -- no bulk that takes up your whole bag -- plus, durable and light, with a matching storage bag for easy transport.
Wear Your Sole: Shoe Laces and Tattoos
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $13.65 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $19.50 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don't let laces be an afterthought. Spice up favorite shoes with stylish shoe laces. Offered in reflective, velvet, glitter and more, Wear Your Sole laces help creativity shine. Temporary tattoos for kicks are designed to change up the look of shoes any time. Mix and match different tattoos to make a bold statement and showcase personal style for all ages.
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Case
GMA Deal: $20 to $28 • 23% to 26% SavingsEm JohnOriginal: $26 to $38 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
Soul Journey: Beaded Bracelets (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $40 + Free Shipping! • 59% SavingsSoul JourneyOriginal: $98 + Free Shipping! Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Celebrate inner strength and uniqueness. With a free-spirited vibe, this bracelet from Soul Journey can be layered or worn solo to add a stylish touch to any outfit. Crafted with genuine color-dyed gemstone beads, an enamel flower and matching crystal gemstone. Free shipping!
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
GMA Deal: $16 to $20 • 55% to 76% SavingsSterling ForeverOriginal: $36 to $86 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Accessorize with luxe looking style from Sterling Forever, a fan-favorite for good reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment featuring pearl accented styles will effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look.
The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters
GMA Deal: $15 to $20 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $45 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/27/2023
Light up with USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. The lighters in this assortment provide anywhere from 300 to 1,000 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces.
Palmpress: Coffee Press
GMA Deal: $34 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/27/2023
Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there’s no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office, and travel and presses an 8 oz cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.
Bunnies and Bows: Kids Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $18 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/20/2023
Outfit any bed with soft, colorful pillowcases celebrating a love for activity. Bunnies and Bows pillowcases fit over any standard pillow and are made with hand-drawn designs using water-based, non-toxic inks for safe sleeping. The covers are washable and dryable.
Paddle Smash: Outdoor Game Set (7-Pieces)
GMA Deal: $149.99 + Free Shipping! • 25% SavingsPaddle SmashOriginal: $199.99 + Free Shipping! Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Combine pickleball and spikeball for two times the fun. PaddleSmash takes the best of pickleball and spikeball to create a family-friendly and easy-to-learn game. All you need to play is the PaddleSmash set, a flat surface and game-ready spirit. Created by a structural engineer father of seven kids who wanted to design a game for the whole family to play in the backyard. Free shipping!
K. Sahai: Wellness Products
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $122.50 • 30% to 50% SavingsK. SahaiOriginal: $45 to $175 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Elevate self care with beauty and wellness products. K. Sahai creates health and beauty solutions formulated to be good for the mind, body and soul. Indulge your senses with a multi-sensorial Aromatherapy Roll-On, made with an essential oil blend that offers a range of therapeutic benefits from relaxation to rejuvenation. The custom face oil is designed to rebalance skin microbiome and glow. The 3-in-1 product is meant to cleanse, moisturize and protect skin. The 30-day workbook includes daily rituals designed to unlock joyful emotions and energize aura.
SnapPower: Outlet Plate with LED Night Lights (4-Pack)
GMA Deal: $65 + Free Shipping! • 18% SavingsSnapPowerOriginal: $80 + Free Shipping! Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Add pathway and accent lighting throughout your home. The Guidelight 2 is a hassle-free upgrade to outlet covers. Simply snap the GuideLight in place of existing covers. The built-in LED bar creates a clean, modern lighting solution without taking up an outlet. No batteries, wires, or professional installation necessary. Choose from two plate styles. Free shipping!
Everlasting Comfort: Green Tea Memory Foam Body Pillow
GMA Deal: $40 + Free Shipping! • 49% SavingsEverlasting ComfortOriginal: $79.99 + Free Shipping! Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Experience a restful and rejuvenating sleep. The Everlasting Comfort body pillow is filled with pure green tea extracts infused into the memory foam for enhanced freshness and customized support. The ergonomic design aims to alleviate pressure on muscles and joints, while the cooling pillowcase wicks away heat and moisture to create a cool and refreshing surface throughout the night. Free shipping!
Gourmet Inspirations: Sauces, Seasonings, Rubs, Mixes and Syrup
GMA Deal: $8.21 to $14.21 • 25% SavingsGourmet InspirationsOriginal: $10.95 to $18.95 Valid: 08/14/2023 to 08/27/2023
Make meals pop with delicious flavor. Each sauce, seasoning, rub and mix has been carefully tested and crafted by Gourmet Inspirations founder Peter Fehr using wholesome Canadian ingredients -- always local where possible -- and free of preservatives. He fell in love with the art of cooking on his family farm in southern Manitoba, immersed in the garden, handling fresh, hearty ingredients, and naturally in the kitchen cooking for family and friends. Choose from sweet and savory sauces, spices and rubs to elevate your next culinary creation.