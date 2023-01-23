Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Brew Buddy, Spartan Defense and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 01/23/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarm GMA Deal : $14.96 to $22.46 • 25% Savings Original: $19.95 to $29.95 Valid: 01/23/2023 to 02/05/2023 Shop Now Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm can easily clip to your clothes or bag so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options.

