Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Hiki, Wonderbelly and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Hiki: Deodorant Lotion
GMA Deal: $11.97 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $19.95 Valid: 07/10/2023 to 07/23/2023
Smell fresh all day. Hiki is a silky, smooth deodorant lotion that can go on your body anywhere you have odor. Formulated for skin folds, armpits, and privates, Hiki works to eliminate odors before they start. The lotion texture is easy to apply, safe for all skin types. Choose from scented or unscented and take on your adventures with confidence.
Wonderbelly: Chewable Antacids (Variety 3-Pack)
GMA Deal: $22.40 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $32 Valid: 07/10/2023 to 07/23/2023
Feel good about feeling good. Wonderbelly Antacid is a chewable tablet that works to fight heartburn, acid indigestion, and a sour stomach with the effective, active ingredients, but without the stuff you don't need. Formulated to provide maximum strength for instant relief. Plus, the flavors are fun and delicious: strawberry milkshake, lemon sorbet and watermelon mint.
R. Nichols: Zip Pouch and Luggage Tag
GMA Deal: $4 to $8 • 42% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $16 Valid: 07/10/2023 to 07/23/2023
Add a touch of whimsical joy to mundane accessories. R. Nichols creates products to put a smile on your face. Get organized with the roomy and stylish zip pouch. Great for stashing your receipts, coins, makeup, cards, and more -- designed with bold and bright graphics that make a statement. Give your bags a touch of style with happy luggage tags, boasting designs so unique you can't miss them.