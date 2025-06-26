Getting in shape can be expensive. New shoes, workout clothes and other equipment adds up quickly, but it doesn't have to break the bank!
Fitness expert and celebrity personal trainer Chris Powell has the tips you need to stock up on new shoes, workout clothes, fitness trackers and more to help you start your wellness journey without breaking the bank.
Keep reading to shop his top picks!
Designer-style leggings
"These leggings look like they came from a high-end boutique, but they cost just $20 at Walmart," Powell told "Good Morning America." "They're buttery soft, stretchy, squat-proof and built for comfort, whether you're working out or running errands. The fabric moves with your body and never rides down or bunches up. Plus, the side pockets are perfect for holding your phone, keys or a protein bar."
NELEUS Womens High Waist Ankle Yoga Leggings Workout with Two Pockets,Gray,US Size M
- $19.99
- $29.99
- Walmart
Nike trainers
"Footwear matters, and these Nike trainers deliver top-tier comfort for a fraction of the price," said Powell. "Pro tip: DSW clearance sections are loaded with hidden name-brand gems like these. I snagged these on clearance at DSW for just under $60 -- they're light, breathable, and versatile for walking, cardio or strength work. The arch support and cushioning make them great for everyday wear, not just the gym. Summer clearance sales are where it's at!"
Fitness tracker
"You don't have to drop $500 on a smartwatch to get the benefits of fitness tracking," Powell explained. "This model from Walmart connects directly to your smartphone, is just $20, and tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate, sleep and more! It's perfect for anyone starting their wellness journey or wanting to stay accountable on a budget. You get core tracking features at a price that's actually sustainable long-term."
2025 New Fitness Tracker, 1.47" Smartwatch with 24 Modos Deportivos, Step Counter, Answer/Make Calls, IP68 Waterproof Activity Trackers Compatible with Android and iPhone
- $21.99
- $129.99
- Walmart
Resistance bands
"These resistance bands are my go-to for workouts at home, in hotel rooms or even outside," said Powell. "They're compact, easy to use, and provide serious resistance for full-body strength training. You can target every muscle group and scale the intensity to match your fitness level. If you're looking for an all-in-one tool that travels well, this is it."
WHATAFIT Resistance Bands, Exercise Bands，Resistance Bands for Working Out, Work Out Bands with Handles for Men and Women Fitness, Strength Training Home Gym Equipment
- $22.07
- $39.99
- Amazon
GAIAM Yoga Mat
"A great mat changes the way you move, stretch and recover," Powell said. "This one from T.J. Maxx is cushioned, nonslip, and portable -- and it costs less than $20. Whether you're doing yoga, core work or a quick stretch session, it gives you a comfortable and consistent surface to work on. It also rolls up easily, making it simple to store or take with you on the go."