Will Ganss puts the "Will" in "Will It or Won't It," and now he's checking out trending holiday gifts to see if they live up to their popular reputations.

Ganss looked at a puzzle vase, hair clips, a human-sized dog bed and a candle warmer -- some of the most-Googled gift items of the year -- to see if they're worthy of wrapping up for your loved ones this season.

Keep scrolling to see which of these popular picks are worth bringing home or gifting to a friend!

Hair clips

Scrunchies remain a popular pick for tying up long hair, but they have stiff competition from claw clips! The '90s staple saw a huge resurgence this past spring, but they remain one of the trendiest ways to create an updo and make a great gift or stocking stuffer.

Candle warmer

Candle warmers have been the top trending interior décor item for the past year, with Cozyberry interest rising 1,000% via Google hunts. They make the perfect gift for anyone you know who loves making a cozy nest out of their home each winter.

Dog bed

Another star of Google's Holiday 100 top-searched gift ideas is the human dog bed! It's exactly what it sounds like -- a dog bed large enough for you and your pup -- and will bowl over any devoted pet owner.

Puzzle vase

2023 has seen puzzle vases become more popular than ever, with search interest rising more than 1,000% over the past 12 months. They're fun to create, reusable, and best of all, they're functional, so anyone who keeps fresh flowers in the home will adore one.