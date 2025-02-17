The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards brought Hollywood glamour to the heart of London on Sunday.
A-list stars stepped out in breathtaking couture for British cinema's biggest night. Hosted at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards celebrate the finest achievements in filmmaking, honoring standout performances, directing, cinematography and beyond.
Among the evening's most talked-about looks was Ariana Grande, who embraced old Hollywood elegance with a modern twist in a striking black and pink gown. The voluminous, floor-length dress featured a fitted black bodice with a dramatic pink satin bustle, making for a head-turning contrast that exuded both edge and sophistication.
Demi Moore also commanded attention in a custom McQueen halter mock neck dress that dazzled from top to bottom.
Legendary designer Vera Wang stunned onlookers in a chic custom black and white that included a strapless bra top and white maxi skirt that peplumed at the hips.
From classic glamour to daring statement pieces, this year's BAFTAs red carpet was a true showcase of style and creativity. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of night's most unforgettable fashion moments.