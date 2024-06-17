Like mother, like daughter!
That was certainly the case for Angelina Jolie, who shared a sweet coordinated mother-daughter fashion moment with her daughter Vivienne at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night.
The duo were photographed on the show's carpet wearing teal-colored ensembles. Jolie wore a strapless velvet gown from Versace that included ruched detailing throughout and a matching shawl. Her look was completed with stacked bracelets and gold earrings.
The "Maleficent" star kept in line with her usual glam: wavy blown out hair, smoky eye makeup and neutral-toned pink lipstick.
Vivienne's coordinating look consisted of a white shirt along with a teal bowtie, a vest and trousers paired with converse sneakers.
The duo attended the event in celebration of the musical "The Outsiders," which Jolie co-produced. Vivienne is also credited as a producer assistant on the show's playbill.
Jolie previously told People how Vivienne inspire her to take on the Broadway gig, saying, "She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it."
She continued, "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others. She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team."
"The Outsiders," which earned 12 Tony nominations this year, is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton and the 1983 film from writer Kathleen Rowell and director Francis Ford Coppola.
The production ended up taking home several awards Sunday night, including the coveted best musical award. Danya Taymor also won for best direction of a musical, Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt took home best lighting design in a musical, and Cody Spencer won best sound design in a musical.